Stuck in a mire? Getting help can alleviate woes, blues and more…

Resources available to combat mental health concerns

Got the blues? Need someone to talk to? Assistance is available to help get the LGBT community out of the muck. One does not have to be isolated, overwhelmed, fearful or any of a number of feelings one might have when confronted with life’s challenges. It’s normal to feel stress and anxiety sometimes, but it should not be a normal way of life.

Help is near. Contact one of the following resources to make life more enjoyable and livable.

Youth

Time Out Youth Center

Charlotte, N.C.

704-344-8335

timeoutyouth.org.

Time Out Youth Center offers support, advocacy and opportunities for personal development and social interaction to LGBTQ youth ages 11-20. It offers vital programs, fosters unconditional acceptance and creates safe spaces for self-expression through leadership, community support and advocacy.

OUTright Youth of Catawba Valley

Hickory, N.C.

828-320-1937

outrightyouthcv.org.

OUTright Youth provides a youth-centered, safe environment for LGBTQ youth ages 12-23 and their allies to come together, receive unconditional support and make friends who understand who they are as they struggle with sexual orientation, gender identity and other issues.

Youth OUTright

Asheville, N.C.

866-881-3721

youthoutright.org.

Youth OUTright empowers LGBTQ youth, ages 14-23 in 18 counties in Western North Carolina, to be confident and vital members of the community in which youth of all gender and sexual identities can live in safe and inclusive environments.

iNSIDEoUT and upsidedown

Durham, N.C.

919-923-7884

insideout180.org.

Both groups offer LGBTQ youth, ages 13-19 (iNSIDEoUT) and 12 and under (upsidedown) with a space to be themselves and to gain confidence, support and camaraderie, in addition to offering guidance on starting Gay-Straight Alliances in local schools.

Statewide

Gay Asheville NC

gayashevillenc.com.

Resource listings for local providers.

LGBTQ Center of Durham

lgbtcenterofdurham.org.

Resource list of Triangle mental healthcare professionals who are LGBT-affirming in their practices.

LGBT Center of Raleigh

lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Resource list of Triangle mental healthcare professionals who are LGBT-affirming in their practices.

North Carolina Harm Reduction Coalition

nchrc.org.

Harm reduction resources, including free overdose prevention training/naloxone access.

National

Gays and Lesbians in Alcoholics Anonymous

gal-aa.org.

Database for finding meetings locally.

GLBT National Help Center

glbthotline.org.

Provides free and confidential peer support.

It Gets Better Project

itgetsbetter.org.

Inspires LGBT youth with the changes needed to make it better for them.

National Alliance on Mental Illness

nami.org/Find-Support/LGBTQ.

Resources for locating a mental health provider and other resources.

Safe Schools Coalition

safeschoolscoalition.org.

Resources for LGBTQ youth.

The Trevor Project

866-488-7386

thetrevorproject.org.

Suicide prevention and support provided 24/7 via Trevor Lifeline.

Resources were compiled by qnotes staff. Research into finding community resources was only as good as what was available online and from other sources. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have a mental health agency listed, email qnotes with “mental health” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



3 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.