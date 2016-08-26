Home » News » Carolinas News Notes » Eastern: Social justice symposium slated
Lainey MillenSpecial Assignments
Eastern: Social justice symposium slated
Updated: August 26, 2016 at 11:16 am
PEMBROKE, N.C. — The 9th Annual Social Justice Symposium will be held on Sept. 1, 6:30 p.m., at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s UC Annex Assembly Room, 1 University Dr.
Topic will be “Beyond the Bathroom: Understanding HB2 and Its Impact on North Carolina.”
The event is sponsored by the Office for Diversity and Inclusion and its Social Justice Symposium Committee. It is free and open to the public.
info: robert.canida@uncp.edu.
About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.
