Triad: Social justice and HIV/AIDS conferences, awards, folk festival, film screening, Pride shirts

Pictured Above: Youth will convene in Greensboro, N.C. to discuss social justice and economic matters.

Young to discuss current issues

GREENSBORO, N.C.— A Collective Conversation on Social Justice & Economic Matters from Future Global Leaders will be held on Aug. 29, 7-9 p.m., at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, 1921 W. Gate City Blvd.

Among those who will attend are millennial-aged CEOs, entrepreneurs, ministers, community organizers, college students and a plethora of other young professionals and young minds throughout the state who will discuss core issues surrounding social justice and economic matters.

At the center is contemporary rights action where youth and young adults have found themselves and their livelihood and the core of these matters. Future global leaders will lend their voices to this phenomenon during the Let Us Speak event.

The general public is invited and urged to attend as the listening audience.

Dignitaries scheduled to appear are Greensboro Mayor Nancy Vaughn and Police Chief Wayne Scott, as well as a cadre of other council members, representatives and panelists who will discuss issues pertaining to youth empowerment, law enforcement, LGBT matters, voter rights, health, wellness, and education.

Rev. Gregory Drumwright, a clergyman and community organizer from Greensboro, serves as the organizer of this event along with various college students and young business professionals.

This event is free and open to the public. More information along with a one-minute video is available online.

info: let-us-speak.org.

Conference announces award winners

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — North Carolina AIDS Action Network will present its inaugural Advocate of the Year awards at its upcoming Stronger Together: HIV/AIDS Advocacy Conference on Sept. 10.

Esther Ross and Addison Ore will receive their awards during a welcome reception.

Ross has been a dedicated leader of the Women’s Empowerment of the East program and annually organizes a van load of advocates to bring to HIV/AIDS Advocacy Day.

Ore was a founding board member of the NC AIDS Action Network and is a long-time advocate for the LGBT community in North Carolina, as well as individuals living with HIV.

For more information on the conference, see goqnotes.com/46501/.

info: ncaan.org.

Folk fest hits Triad

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 76th National Folk Festival will be held Sept. 9-11 along with the 17DAYS Arts and Cultural Festival which runs from Sept. 9-25.

The two events carry the theme of “Fabric of Freedom” and will celebrate Greensboro’s history as a “crucible for freedom and social justice,” organizers shared. It is presented by ArtsGreensboro and funded by a National Endowment for the Arts Our Town grant, with major support from the AJ Fletcher Foundation and Lincoln Financial Foundation.

Some 300 artists, including musicians, dancers, storytellers and craftspeople, will take part in the National Folk Festival, with more than 30 different musical groups performing on seven outdoor performance venues throughout downtown Greensboro.

This free LGBT-friendly and inclusive event “celebrates all forms of diversity that make up this nation,” said event consultant and folk music “giant” Art Menius. It is the nation’s longest-running festival of traditional arts.

info: 17daysgreensboro.org. nationalfolkfestival.org.

‘Better Half’ screening upcoming

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Out at the Movies Winston-Salem will screen “Better Half” on Sept. 10, 7 p.m., at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre Complex, 1533 S. Main St.

Tony and Leo have been a happy couple for years and had spoken about having a child. When a sickly infant is abandoned at a local hospital, Tony sees it as a sign.

Director, writer and producer, Michelle Clay, and Jamie Fauth (Leo) and Grant Landry (Tony) will participate in a Skype Q & A immediately following the screening.

Tickets are $7/general and $6/seniors and are available in the lobby beginning at 6:15 p.m. Cash, checks and credit/debit cards are accepted for payment.

In other news, the Third Annual Out at the Movies International LGBT Film Festival will return from Oct. 6-9 at a number of venues across the city. The first screening is the eastern U.S. premiere of Byrum Geisler’s “Before the Fall.” The following two days will be filled with showings and a celebrity reception/awards party will take place at Jeffrey Adams on Fourth on Sunday evening.

The kickoff will include a sponsor and celebrity reception at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel.

The organization continues to accept sponsorships which begin at $100. Packages include tickets and/or festival passes, preferred seating, sponsors’ party, celebrity receptions and more.

All-access passes are now on sale for $60.

More information will be made available in an upcoming issue of qnotes.

For sponsorships and/or passes, call Rex Welton at 336-918-0902 or email outatthemoviesfest@gmail.com.

info: outatthemovieswinstonston.org.

Pride shirts on sale

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Due to an overwhelming response to the backdrop image for the 2015 Pride Winston-Salem, the organizers have announced that the graphics have been added to a T-shirt which is now on sale.

“It has quickly become an iconic image for Pride Winston-Salem. We wanted to share this image on our 2016 festival shirts,” organizers said.

Shirts are available by order and are shipped directly to one’s door.

Additionally, there are special edition transgender “Access for All!” HB2 commemorative shirts available to show support for the transgender community.

Cost for shirts is $15/Pride and $20/transgender. Ordering is available online.

The festival will take place on Oct. 15 in downtown Winston-Salem. It is still seeking performers, vendors and sponsors, as well as volunteer options.

A raffle for four Disney World one-day park Hopper Passes is now underway. Purchase a chance for $20 each. The winning ticket will be drawn on the main stage at the festival.

Pride Winston-Salem also wants to remind the community that its Ultimate Savings Card continues to be on sale and is available online. Sixteen local businesses were selected to provide card holders with discounts and savings. Cost is $10 each or two for $15. Standard shipping is $1.

info: pridews.org.

