Triangle: Anti-HB2 activists, chorus auditions, gala date, AIDS walk, Power Company reunion

Pictured Above: Chris Weedy and Jimmy Creech are stepping it up in the fight against HB2, Gov. Pat McCrory and the GOP by supplying yard signs in protest.

Activists battle HB2

RALEIGH, N.C. — Flush McCrory & the GOP yard signs are being spread across the Triangle.

The idea for them came from social worker Chris Weedy and retired minister Jimmy Creech who has been in the news ever since he was defrocked for performing same-sex marriages prior to same-sex marriage being made legal.

They simply were exhausted with the rhetoric in the aftermath of HB2 from Gov. Pat McCrory and his allies. So, Weedy and Creech helped to establish an initiative to challenge the right wing. They just want to Flush McCrory & the GOP Independent Expenditure Political Action Committee and are encouraging voters to vote against all Republican candidates on election day, Nov. 8.

The HB2 legislation is considered to be some of the most discriminating in the nation. Not only did it slug the LGBT community, it also provides tax cuts to the wealthy and corporations, suppresses voters, restricts women’s healthcare, as well as strikes out at education, the environment, immigrants, while loosening weapon access and more.

Signs, designed by David Kerley, are available through contributions which can be paid online and are subject to availability. Pickup is in Raleigh, N.C.

For those who wish to pay by check, supply individual names, addresses, phone number, occupation, employer and email address. Check are payable to Flush McCrory and the GOP IE PAC and should be mailed to Flush McCrory, 412 S. Boylan Ave., Raleigh, NC 27603.

All monies generated will go to producing more signs which are produced by volunteers.

info: flushmccrory.org.

Chorus auditions arrive

DURHAM, N.C. — Vox Virorum Men’s Chorus will be holding open auditions for its 5th anniversary season on Aug. 30, 6-8 p.m., and Sept. 6, 6-7 p.m., at First Presbyterian Church, 305 E. Main St.

Men 18-years-old and up are invited. No prepared selection is necessary. All male voice parts and experience levels are welcome. With a focus on a traditional men’s glee club repertoire, musical excellence and camaraderie, and ideal for guys who “sang in high school and college,” the chorus is a welcoming outlet for one’s talents.

Rehearsals are on Tuesday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m., September to May, at the church.

For more information, email Jeremy Nabors, musical director, at voxvirorum@gmail.com.

info: facebook.com/voxvirorumtrianglemenschoir.

Equality gala date set

RALEIGH, N.C. — Equality North Carolina Foundation has announced that its 10th Annual Equality Gala will be held on Oct. 15 at the Raleigh City Center Marriott, 500 Fayetteville St.

Registration is now open and is available online. More information will be provided at a later date.

info: equalityncfoundation.org.

AIDS walk announced

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina AIDS Action Network, the Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina, the LGBT Center of Raleigh and the Crape Myrtle Festival have partnered to co-host the AIDS Walk and 5K Run on Oct. 22 at Dorothea Dix Park on Umstead Dr.

Individual and team signups are underway.

All funds raised to support the work of all four organizations.

info: bit.ly/2bIlUnS.

Reunion planned for Power Company

DURHAM, N.C. — The Power Company Relive and Remember Reunion, slated for Dec. 10 at The Cotton Room, 807 E. Main St., is now being planned.

Organizers shared, “For many of us, The Power Company was a place of freedom in which we could be ourselves, and find ourselves. It was a place of love and acceptance in the midst of an otherwise misunderstanding world. Walking through the doors into the magic that was The Power Company was monumental for us. The endless sea of mirror balls accompanied by the sounds of Madonna, Whitney, Sylvester, The Village People and Irene Cara combined to create life-changing moments.”

They added, “It was a home for us, where dancing and laughter were required and our worries were to be checked at the door. The memories and the friends that were made during those amazing years will be cherished forever. But the time has come to Relive and Remember together! We ask you to join in nostalgic bliss as we celebrate the very first Power Company reunion.”

The MC for the evening will be Jamie Monroe and an original house cast including Leona Summers, Kelly Ray and Melody Kane. Darleen Duncan will perform. Music will be supplied by original Power Company DJs who will be showcasing music from their respective eras .

A cash bar will be available all evening.

A VIP cocktail hour with special performances by Jamie Monroe and Purina Chow is planned.

In order for the event to be successful, organizers are seeking crowdfunding contributions through their Go Fund Me page of $100 or more which entitle the holder to two tickets to the reunion, a VIP cocktail party at 8 p.m., VIP private lounge and cash bar from 9 p.m.-2 p.m. and sponsorship recognition.

The goal is to raise enough funds to defray the costs of the event, in addition to using the balance to benefit the University of North Carolina Hope Fund and the LGBT Center of Raleigh.

Budget items for the event total $7,675 and their breakdown are as follows: Sound/lighting/stage, $5,975; security, $600; day-of insurance, $250; linens, $150; floral arrangements, $100; entertainers, $300; miscellaneous expenses, $300.

info: gofundme.com/powercoreunion.

