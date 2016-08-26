Western: AIDS fundraiser, new Pride festival

Org gets ‘uncorked’

HICKORY, N.C. — AIDS Leadership Foothills-Area Alliance (ALFA) will hold “ALFA Uncorked Stems & Stilettos,” a wine tasting fundraiser, on Sept. 30, 7 p.m., at 74 South @ Moretz Mills, 74 8th St. S.E. Proceeds will benefit ALFA’s work throughout the region.

Attendees will be able to enjoy craft beer, artisanal bites, silent auction, travel packages and music by Jessica Washburn.

Tickets are $25 and are available online. The organization is also seeking sponsorships. Call 828-322-1447, ext. 224, to learn more.

In other news, on Sept. 16, 7 p.m., the Not Your Mama’s Bingo!’s #crossdressingforacause will be held at La Rumba De Cache, 534 U.S. Hwy. 70 S.W.

Ticket are $20/individual and $160/table of eight and are available online.

info: alfainfo.org.

Burke celebrates Pride

MORGANTON, N.C. — The LGBT community will gather together for Burke Pride’s first annual LGBT Pride Festival on Sept. 3, 11 a.m., at the Historic Burke County Courthouse, 102 E. Union St.

The event is being hosted by LGBT Burke.

Entertainment will be supplied by Melody Cox, In Flight and Redleg Husky. Special guest speaker is Rev. Darlene Strickland.

Also planned are a kids corner, raffle, local art and crafts, food vendors, expressions wall and “lots of love,” organizers shared.

Burke Pride is currently accepting sponsors. Any contribution is welcome, however, for those who contribute $50, their business logo will be placed on the celebratory banner.

The organization will have a booth at the Burke County Fair from Aug. 30-Sept. 3., 5-11 p.m. Ribbons are available at the booth for $1 and a donation box will be on hand to accept funds to support their work.

info: facebook.com/lgbtburke. bit.ly/2bucsqM.

