South Carolina: Pride seeks vendors, volunteers

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The 2016 Upstate Pride March and Festival organizers have issued a call for vendors for its event held at Barnet Park, 248 E. St. John St.

Interested parties should visit the organization’s website for more details and registration.

Also, volunteer recruitment is underway. Sign up is available online for short shifts throughout the festival day.

“We strive to make the festival very family-friendly with plenty of activities throughout the day,” Keith Keppley, president of Upstate Pride SC, said. “That means we need a lot of enthusiastic volunteers to help us make it all happen.”

Volunteer shifts are one-hour long, beginning at 8 a.m. and ending at 7 p.m., and volunteers may sign up for multiple shifts. Numerous jobs are available, including filling balloons with helium, assisting with stage security, supervising the Kids Zone, leading the march and setting up or taking down vendor tents. Assignments are given based upon skill sets and experience.

Each volunteer is given a lanyard and a free 2016 March & Festival T-shirt and is recognized from the stage during the festival.

“Everyone says that their organization couldn’t survive without volunteers, but it really means a lot to us,” Keppley said. “As a grassroots organization ran entirely by a volunteer board of directors, we seriously understand what a good group of volunteers is worth. We know what they can do.”

info: upstatepride.org.

