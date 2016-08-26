Quick Hits 08.26.16

Beyond the Carolinas

Log Cabin Republicans are hosting their 2016 Spirit of Lincoln event featuring Speaker Newt Gingrich on Sept. 28 in Washington, D.C.

New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention illustrates a sobering reality for LGB teens. Thirty-four percent of LGB teens reported having been bullied in school, and 30 percent reported having attempted suicide in the past year alone.

The Washington Times reported that billionaire George Soros has “opened his wallet to transform America” by supporting the transgender movement.

The American Sociological Association has reported that youth cyberbullying is the most common among current or former friends and dating partners. In a section of the survey that allowed students to describe the nature of their cyber aggressive interactions, LGBTQ students reported being called homophobic slurs and, in at least one case, unwillingly having their sexual identities revealed to others. Overall, incidents of cyber aggression ranged from threats and the posting of embarrassing photos and nasty rumors to criminal activities such as identity theft and physical relationship violence that the attacker posted about online.

In July, a Chicago Business School/StartOut study found that 37 percent of U.S.-based LGBT entrepreneurs who have secured or are seeking funding are not out to investors. Twelve percent of them specified it was because they were afraid it would hurt their business success. To combat this phenomenon, a partnership of two organizations (Pipeline Angels, a network of women investors, and Goodwin, a global 50 law firm with a history of working on groundbreaking legal and social justice matters) have created a clinic to provide name change and incorporation workshops for transgender women and non-binary femme entrepreneurs.

A onePULSE Foundation benefit was held on Aug. 19 in Hollywood, Calif. to help those affected by the June mass shooting. Among its attendees were powerhouse celebrities and advocates, including Lance Bass, will.i.am, Matt Bomer, Lady Gaga, Mark Cuban, Sir Richard Branson, Sarah Paulson and Stevie Wonder, among others.

The Williams Institute has hired Dr. Kerith Conron as its Blachford-Cooper research director. Additionally, it named Jordan Blair Woods and Andrew R. Flores as fellows.

The annual motorcycle charity ride, Kiehl’s LifeRide for amFAR, raised $150,000 to accelerate research efforts toward an HIV cure. The 11-day, multi-stop, 1,100-mile motorcycle charity ride started in New York City on Aug. 3 and culminated in Philadelphia on Aug. 13.

The Advocate’s Daniel Reynolds has published an article in I-D on why Donald Trump is good for the LGBT vote.

The National LGBTQ Task Force has welcomed the decision by the Department of Justice to stop using private prisons.

The Institute for Diversity Certification has created credentialing that enables those who secure them to use it as leverage in their careers. Applications close on Sept. 2 for the November-December 2016 exam.

A five-member United Nations human rights committee announced that a Thai law professor is its choice to be the organization’s first monitor against anti-gay violence, however an Egyptian diplomat on the panel is boycotting the mandate.

Pride organizations’ commercial success were discussed in a feature in Financial Times Magazine.

The National Association of LGBTQ Journalists announced their 2016 Excellence in Journalism award winners and honorees along with their Journalists Hall of Fame.

On Sept. 24, the Annenberg Space for Photography brings together for the first time all 151 photographs in “IDENTITY: Timothy Greenfield-Sanders The List Portraits.” In addition, the series’ latest installment, “The Trans List,” will premiere a curation of 40 intimate and revealing photographs of members of the transgender community. “The Trans List” will also debut as an HBO documentary film on Dec. 5th. The never-previously-exhibited collection of “The Trans List” portraits will be on display at the Annenberg Space for Photography beside Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ existing images from “The Black List,” “The Latino List,” “The Women’s List” and “The Out List.” The List series offers a look into race, gender, class, sexuality and ethnicity in America. This exhibition runs through February 2017.

Equality California has endorsed the Proposition 63 “Safe for All” gun safety initiative.

Soulforce has announced the first installation of its Bible resource series “Breaking Open,” which engages the scriptures that are most commonly used to harm LGBT individuals. Soulforce is also looking for “700 Club” media monitors in its effort to take on the Christian Right media.

The Philly Coalition for REAL Justice started an online petition as the beginning phase in the removal of the Frank L. Rizzo statue. The campaign is working toward the dismantling of racist policing structures within the city, coupled with the removal of symbols of this oppressive ideology. Rizzo had a long history as a racist who was responsible for countless cases of brutality against Philadelphia’s African-American and LGBT communities.

Aaron Belkin will be honored by the American Military Partner Association as its Distinguished Leadership Award recipient on Sept. 17 in San Diego, Calif.

A first-ever CDC study released in early August shows that lesbian, gay, and bisexual high school students in the U.S. experience substantially higher levels of physical and sexual violence and bullying than their heterosexual peers.

An LGBT service members’ research study is being conducted that will help researchers and the Department of Defense develop better behavioral health approaches for LGBT service members and their families.

“Looking: The Movie” has now been released on digital HD which serves as a conclusion for the HBO gay series.

Scottish Rugby signed up as the newest signatory to the Scottish LGBT Sports Charter at the home of rugby in Scotland, BT Murrayfield.

Grindr debuted their first-ever full-range menswear line, The Varsity Collection, in collaboration with innovative printing design studio, Print All Over Me. In order to increase awareness and raise funds for LGBT athletes, all proceeds will go to Athlete Ally’s Principle 6 campaign, a non-profit focused on ending homophobia and transphobia in the sports community. The company also partnered with HackerNest to host a seven-week hackathon, beginning Aug. 6, to solve crucial issues within the LGBT community.

The Red Pump Project will embark on its Cupcakes and Condoms national tour to address HIV education gaps among women of color.

According to Dr. Sherman Leis, a transgender surgery pioneer and founder of the Philadelphia Center for Transgender Surgery, there is a crisis in the transgender community in the U.S., resulting from a dramatic shortage of transgender surgeons and other specialized medical practitioners. This shortage results in an excessively long wait for those desiring transgender surgery. Since depression and suicide rates for transgender people drop precipitously after transitioning, this backlog of those awaiting surgery is a needless cause of suffering and death for many transgender people, he said.

“Gold Star” won a PBS Online Film Festival People’s Choice Award. Presented by Latino Public Broadcasting, it centers on a young girl who dedicated a love story to her teacher and the homophobic reactions from school officials and her mother.

IBM will be a founding global sponsor of Out Leadership’s initiative OutWOMEN for 2016, which convenes LGBT women in business. “We estimate that only about 5 percent of Fortune 500 CEOs, and fewer than 1 percent of FTSE 250 CEOs are women. OutWOMEN seeks to give leading LGBT women a platform to champion their accomplishments, as well as to foster future generations of female leadership who will drive both equality and business results,” said Out Leadership Managing Director Stephanie Sandberg.

Medicare has begun covering gender reassignment surgery and issued new rules that protect transgender older adults from sex discrimination in healthcare, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid eligibility evaluation of same sex spouses for both programs. The National Resource Center has developed three fact sheets to make understanding the processes easier.

Same-sex marriage recognition at the state level was associated with more support from a spouse or partner and less psychological distress about an LGB identity, according to a recent study conducted prior to the recognition of marriage in all 50 U.S. states.

The National Diversity Council has launched the Diversity Research Institute.

A Vanderbilt University study found that LGBT students attending high schools with gay-straight alliances reported significantly fewer incidences of bullying based on sexual orientation or gender expression and had a greater sense of personal safety compared to students in schools without GSAs.

The American Federation of Teachers passed a resolution to protect LGBT students’ educational opportunities and safety.

All Out, in collaboration with Gay SA Radio, has launched a global petition campaign asking the Minister of Home Affairs Malusi Gigaba to deny pastor Steven Anderson entrance into South Africa. Anderson was a U.S. pastor who called for a celebration of those massacred in Orlando at Pulse.

The Campaign for Accountability released a new report, “Documenting Discrimination,” uncovering how national right wing religious groups — working through smaller local groups — are spearheading the movement to legalize discrimination against LGBT individuals through Religious Freedom Restoration Act legislation.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.