Gov. McCrory makes list of least powerful well known people

Authors of the list cite the damage done by HB2 as reason for his inclusion

Gov. Pat McCrory has made a list called “50 Least Powerful People in the World,” put together by research firm 24/7 Wall St. He came in at number 31.

The criteria for inclusion was “individuals, be they influential political figures, powerful executives or successful athletes, (that) have each fallen a great distance from their peak — some by their own doing and some as a result of circumstance.” Related: McCrory administration denies economic repercussions of HB2 The firm specifically named HB2 and the damage it has caused for McCrory’s inclusion: North Carolina Governor Pat McCrory signed House Bill 2 earlier this year, which could lead to his loss of the governorship in November in addition to damage already done. According to one poll, the vast majority of state voters believe the bill has hurt North Carolina’s reputation. The bill stipulates that individuals must use the restroom that corresponds with the gender indicated on their birth certificate — a designation that does not always line up with one’s gender identity. As a result of the controversial bill, the state has been sued by the U.S. Department of Justice. Online payment company PayPal and Deutsche Bank abandoned plans to expand operations in the state, and the NBA announced plans to move the 2017 All-Star Game out of Charlotte, North Carolina.

“People who are well read, who watch CNN, know about your governor because of HB2,” 24-7 Wall St. spokesman Douglas McIntyre told the Winston-Salem Journal. Related: Eight Carolinas colleges make Campus Pride’s Shame List “This is a bogus tabloid-style gimmick from a blog aimed at getting a headline from bored reporters that doesn’t merit a response,” McCrory campaign spokesman Ricky Diaz said.

