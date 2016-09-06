Watch: McCrory responds to journalist, activist calling him “Governor One Term”

McCrory is locked in a tight race as he attempts to win reelection

Pictured Above: Gov. McCrory reacts to being called "Governor One Term." Via Grayson Currin, Facebook.

Raleigh, N.C. — Gov. McCrory is no stranger to criticism, especially since signing HB2, including from journalist and activist Grayson Haver Currin. Currin and his wife, Tina Haver Currin, are the organizers behind the air horn orchestra, which has been making noise at the governor’s mansion every Wednesday in protest of the discriminatory bill.

Currin is also the editor of Raleigh Agenda as well as a contributor to Pitchfork.

Related: Gov. McCrory heckles only openly gay member of NCGA over loss of NBA All-Star Game

He posted a video to social media on Tuesday showing himself calling McCrory “Governor One Term,” a nickname many of his detractors have begun calling him, suggesting he will lose his upcoming reelection bid against Attorney General Roy Cooper in November.

“Governor One Term! Hi, how ya doing?” Currin says to McCrory.

“Hi,” he answers back, smiling and waving.

In a posting to the air horn orchestra’s public Facebook group, Currin writes, “Had a run-in with the governor today. Our conversation ended by me saying that I’d see him tomorrow night, and he replied—no fooling—’Look forward to it.’ Come out.”

Watch the video below.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



38 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.