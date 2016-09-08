Lt. Gov. Forest, Sen. Newton, Benhams to speak at anti-lgbt hate group summit alongside Trump, Pence

This marks the first time a presidential candidate will appear at the annual event in person

Washington, D.C. — North Carolina will be well represented at the annual Values Voter Summit, hosted by anti-LGBT hate group the Family Research Council. Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, Sen. Buck Newton, and activists and businessmen David and Jason Benham will all take the stage at the three-day event, which runs from Sept. 9 – 11.

Donald Trump and Mike Pence will also deliver speeches, a first for members of a major political party’s presidential ticket. Mitt Romney addressed the gathering via a prerecorded message.

Other speaks will include Michelle Bachmann, Rick Santorum, Focus on the Family’s James Dobson, Kirk Cameron, Reince Priebus and “Duck Dynasty” reality stars Al and Phil Robertson.

“As the 2016 presidential election approaches, there is a growing realization among voters that the future of our freedoms and even our identity as Americans hangs in the balance,” said Family Research Council Action President Tony Perkins in a statement on Wednesday. “I am certain that Donald Trump and Mike Pence will underscore not only the importance of this election, but the important role conservative Christian voters have in influencing the outcome of the November election. The fact that this is the first GOP presidential ticket to attend since the Summit’s inception in 2006, demonstrates an understanding of the importance of values voters in the general election and a desire to work with them in addressing the critical issues facing our nation.”

Rounding out Carolinas representation at the event is South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott.

Democratic vice presidential candidate Tim Kaine will address the annual Human Rights Campaign National Dinner on the same weekend as the summit. It will also take place in Washington, D.C.

