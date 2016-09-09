Fashion Week returns to the Carolinas

Charlotte, Winston-Salem and Greensboro celebrate design, boutiques and models

Pictured Above: Photo Credit: Emerging Designers runway show 2015, by permission of Greensboro Fashion Week.

Fashion Week events take place in Charlotte, Greensboro and Winston-Salem in September and into early October, bringing together both emerging and noted designers, boutiques and models.

Charlotte Fashion Week

Sept. 20-24

Key events:

Sept. 21 — Public kickoff event at Ferguson Showroom, 129 W. Summit Ave., Charlotte, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 22 — Runway show featuring boutiques at McBryde Hall, Winthrop University, 695 Scholars Way, Rock Hill, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Runway show featuring the emerging and recyclables competitions, in partnership with Opera Carolina, Hilton Center City, 222 E. 3rd St., Charlotte, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Sept. 24 — Runway show featuring kids fashions Hilton Center City, 222 E. 3rd St., Charlotte, doors open at 11:30 a.m. and the show starts at 12 p.m.

Sept. 24 — Runway fashion show and gala, featuring a sit down dinner and dancing, Hilton Center City, 222 E. 3rd St., Charlotte, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m.

Notable designers:

Designers with work in Charlotte Fashion Week shows include, but are not limited to, Italian-American women’s footwear designer Vince Camuto, most famous for co-founding Nine West; Premal Badiani, founder of Poshaac – Couture and Accessories; and Tygerian Burke, founder of Tygerian Lace.

Charlotte Fashion Week will raise money for Feeding America, the nation’s largest hunger relief organization. More information and tickets are available online at charlotteseen.com.

Greensboro Fashion Week

Sept. 22-25

Key events:

Sept. 22 — Kreigsman Luxury Outerwear and DressCode Private Runway Show, 203 S. Elm St., Greensboro, doors open at 6 p.m.

Sept. 23 — Emerging designers runway show, 203 S. Elm St., Greensboro, doors open at 6 p.m.

Sept. 24 — Retailers and boutiques runway show, 203 S. Elm St., Greensboro, doors open at 6 p.m.

Sept. 25 — “I Do” runway bridal show, 203 S. Elm St., Greensboro, doors open at 4 p.m.

More information and tickets are available online at greensborofashionweek.com.

Winston-Salem Fashion Week

Sept. 30 — Oct. 2

Key events:

Oct. 1 — Runway shows throughout the day and into the evening, featuring designers and boutiques and an evening body art show, Marriott Downtown Winston-Salem, 425 N. Cherry St.

Oct. 2 — Runway show featuring youth designers, retailers and boutiques, Marriott Downtown Winston-Salem, 425 N. Cherry St. Meet the designers reception and art exhibit immediately following.

More information and tickets are available online at wsfashionweek.com.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.