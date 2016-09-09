Artist combines industrial, cultural elements into fashion

Tara Locklear’s creations are made from recycled skateboards

Pictured Above: Tara Locklear’s creations are industrial in appearance and are created from recycled skateboards and cast concrete. Shown here is a necklace. Below, see a brooch.

Tara Locklear, a studio jewelry artist who resides in Raleigh, N.C. and is a graduate from East Carolina University with a BFA in Metal Design, brings a fresh and eclectic style to her wearable creations by using as her base material recycled skateboards.

“Bringing industrial and cultural building blocks of our daily environment into focus for viewers is the foundation of my work,” Locklear shared. Her research, exploration,and formation of these materials are at the very core of her practice. “From recycled skateboards holding the footprint of past riders to cast concrete, the trademark of masons, my materials all have inherent beauty, strength, and a value beyond their functioning identity,” she added.

She uses the overlooked items to prompt discussions of memories and more. And, they serve as a life script to the viewer. Assembling materials in a sculptural format helps convert her idea that jewelry “is and can be anything the wearer desires.”

Inspired by urban environments, her designs are comprised of industrial and re-purposed elements resulting in an interpretive visual dialogue of jewelry. Her work has been shown in across the U.S. and Canada.

Locklear exhibited and was co-curator for Monochrome Noir at Velvet Da Vinci Gallery and 50/50 Equal Parts at The Gray Gallery in Greenville, N.C. Her work can be found currently at Heidi Lowe Gallery in Rehoboth Beach, Md., J.Cotter Gallery in Vail and Beaver Creek, Colorado, Gallery Lulo in Healdburg, Calif. and Light Art and Design in Chapel Hill, N.C. She has recently taught workshops at Brooklyn Metals Works in Brooklyn, N.Y., Pratt Institute in New York, N.Y. and Society of Contemporary Craft in Pittsburgh, Pa. She is a recent 2014 Society for Contemporary Craft Lydon Emerging Artist Program Finalist.

For more information, visit taralocklear.com.

