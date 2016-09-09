NC Pride festival, parade set for late September

Statewide festival continues its legacy

DURHAM, N.C. — The NC Pride and Parade will be held on Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., on the campus of Duke University, 712 Broad St.

In its 32nd year, it kicks off with its 5k run at 8:30 a.m., followed by the festival, with speeches at noon and the parade at 1 p.m., breaking up the celebration. The event brings the LGBT community together from Raleigh, Durham, Chapel Hill and Carborro, as well as the surrounding area.

The celebration also includes a night festival in Raleigh and Durham and across the Triangle from 10 p.m.-4 a.m.

Additionally, there will be a NC Pride drag bingo event on Sept. 17, 6 p.m., at Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 4907 Garrett Rd., to benefit the Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolina. Vivica C. Coxx will serve as hostess. Tickets are $15 are are available for purchase online at bit.ly/2bOmHpM.

As of press time, the schedule of entertainers and other festival-related information was not available.

Vendors, either non-profit or for-profit, individuals, groups, organizations or companies, who wish to showcase their services and products can find important information and details online, including costs and specifications. There are prices for submissions before Sept. 16 and after Sept. 16 and up to the day of the festival.

Application for places in the parade are available online. Deadline is Sept. 15. Entry fees are: business, commercial, political candidate and parties — $125/marchers, $200/float (small business and local organizations) and $375/float (large corporations and organizations with over $1 million in sales); non-profit organizations and groups — $60/marchers, $75/vehicles and $150/floats. Full details and requirements are included on the applications. Check-in time caps out at 11 a.m. The parade route begins on the campus and follows along W. Main, Broad, Green and 9th Sts., and then back to W. Main St. to the starting point. The reviewing stand will be located at the corner of W. Main St. and Broad St.

NC Pride is also seeking convertibles, horseback riders, golf carts, flatbed trailers, horse carriages and antique cars for the parade. Email info@ncpride.org to learn more.

Food vendors seeking to sell at the festival site must be Duke University and Health Department approved. An application detailing all requirements is online.

Accommodations are available at host hotels: Raleigh — Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, 421 S. Salisbury St., 919-834-9900; Durham — Double Tree by Hilton, 4810 Page Creek Ln., 919-941-6000 and Millennium Hotel, 2800 Campus Walk Ave., 919-383-8575; and Chapel Hill — Hampton Inn, 1740 Fordham Blvd., 919-968-3000.

For more information, visit ncpride.org.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.