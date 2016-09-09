Charlotte: Chamber elections, help wanted, speed dating, lez performance, grant workshop, pagan Pride, council grants

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce Melissa Morris (left), welcomed Export-Import Bank Chairman and President Fred P. Hochberg and Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts at the chamber’s August meeting where participants discussed the impact of HB2 on commercial activity.

Chamber gets ready for elections

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce will hold its kick-off to its elections and after-hours networking on Sept. 27, 6:30 p.m., at Birdsong Brewing Co., 1016 N. Davidson St. Sponsors are Birdsong Brewing and Food Lion.

This free event is open to the public and is an open-call to members interested in joining the chamber’s board of directors for the upcoming year.

The organization typically hosts a holiday party and meeting in December. qnotes will provide more information on the chamber’s future meetings and events as they become available.

In other news, Fred P. Hochberg, Export-Import Bank chairman and president, met with the chamber in late August along with Mayor Jennifer Roberts. Participants discussed new challenges for LGBT individuals across the state, in addition to the LGBT-owned small business climate, and were able to voice concerns about the impact of HB2 on commercial activity.

Hochberg underscored the economic importance of equal protection under the law, noting that more than 1.4 million LGBT-owned American small businesses contribute to the nation’s economy and continued job growth every day. He also emphasized the Obama Administration’s belief and his personal conviction that no person in America should face discrimination because of who they are or who they love. He also relayed that the entire Obama Administration remains strongly committed to advancing the cause of equality and justice for all Americans, including LGBT Americans.

info: clgbtcc.org.

‘Help wanted’ at TOY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center, 2320 N. Davidson St., is hiring a part-time program assistant to monitor the center’s drop-in space.

Work hours are 2:30-6:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Pay rate is $10/hour.

Some of the duties are: engage with youth during program hours, provide tours of the facility, link youth to agency and community resources.

Candidates should have general knowledge of issues facing LGBT youth or a willingness to learn, ability to maintain confidentiality, work in a professional manner, have a clean background check, drug screening and favorable references, as well as reliable transportation. A high school diploma or equivalent is required.

Applications are being accepted until Sept. 16. To apply, email oatkinson@timeoutyouth.org., fax 704-344-8186 or snail mail to Time Out Youth Center, Attn: O’Neale Atkinson, 2320 N. Davidson St., Charlotte, NC 28205.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

Speed dating comes to the Queen City

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Queen City LGBT Speed Dating will hold its first social event for the fall season on Sept. 30, 9 p.m., at Advent, 933 Louise Ave.

This launch party and speed dating event “functions like an actual party, but instead of the traditional table separation of genders, participants will stand (or dance) face-to-face, alternating who they talk with as the DJ changes the song. It’s like the musical chairs of speed-dating but without the chairs,” says event sponsor Michael Calloway. “This is an extraordinary event, exclusive, and capped at 100 people to keep it intimate and easier to get to know someone,” Calloway added.

Spinning will be celebrity DJ Skroog MkDuk. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. Attendees are asked to BYOB. Those over the age of 21 are welcome.

Organizers said that they were mindful of the lack of dating venues and feel that their soireés fill the gap by offering a unique, lively, and safe speed dating party experience for those who enjoy a smaller, more intimate setting.

Tickets are $20 and are available online.

info: createamazingllc.com.

Lez eat quiche at WPAC

CORNELIUS, N.C. — The Warehouse Performing Arts Center, 9216-A Westmoreland Rd., has mounted “5 Lesbians Eating a Quiche,” which begins its run on Sept. 9 and continues through Sept. 24.

The 1950s women are all self-described “widows” living in an unnamed middle-American town. They are meeting in a renovated community center for their annual breakfast, where the prize-winning quiche will be declared in a much-anticipated ceremony. The pending Communist threat of atomic attack forces the women in this “idyllic American town” to begin sharing their deepest secrets, which lead to some not-so-shocking confessions from the society’s leaders. Will they be able to keep their cool and preserve their history as the Red Menace closes in?

The comedy, written by Evan Linder and Andrew Hobgood, is directed by Sarah Provencal.

The Winner of the 2012 NYC International Fringe Festival, Best Overall Production, “5 Lesbians Eating A Quiche” is hosted by actress Michele Dixon along with five leaders of the Susan B. Anthony Society for the Sisters of Gertrude Stein, Joanna Gerdy, Pam Coffman, Lane Morris, Stephanie DiPaolo and Nikki Stepanek.

Show times are 8 p.m. Thursday-Sunday and a 2 p.m. matinee on Sept. 18.

Tickets are $20/adult and $15/seniors and students and are available online.

info: warehousepac.com.

Library hosts grant writing workshop

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Mecklenburg Library, in collaboration with Foundation Center, will hold an advanced, two-day federal grant writing workshop from Sept. 14-15 at the Main Branch at 300 E. 7th St. for non-profit organizations.

The Federal Grant Writing Essentials workshop is aimed at organizations interested in federal grant funding, including beginning and experienced grant seekers. The workshop will help participants navigate the ever-changing world of federal grants, including identifying funding opportunities, constructing a fully funded grant proposal and developing a winning strategy for federal grants, organizers said. Each day will focus on topics that are essential to good practices in seeking federal grant funding. The workshop will be presented by Sudie Alexander, who currently works as the grants manager for the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office and is an active member of the Grant Professional Association and the Charleston Association of Grant Professionals.

Day one focuses on the fundamentals and day two gives participants the opportunity to learn more about tools, tips and strategies for improving one’s chance to receive federal grant funding.

Registration is $175 for one day and $300 for both and is available online.

info: bit.ly/2c6wczr.

Pagans hold Pride event

BELMONT, N.C. — The Piedmont Pagan Pride Day 2016 will be held on Sept. 24, 10 a.m.-7 p.m. at Kevin Loftin Riverfront Park, 1400 Catawba St.

Programming includes performance by transcendent songstress Wendy Rule, workshops, classes, interfaith panel and vendor options. There will be a Kids Zone for the younger set.

Participants are asked to bring non-perishable food items to the event which will be contributed to Second Harvest Food Bank of Metrolina.

The organization is based upon the elimination of prejudice and discrimination based on religious beliefs.

In other news, Pagan Pride Raleigh will be held in Raleigh, N.C. from Sept. 17-18, 10 a.m.-6 p.m., at the NC State Fairgrounds, Gate 5, 974 Youth Center Dr.

This Central NC Pagan Pride event, which focuses on tolerance and acceptance, attracts more than 4,000 annually, many of which are from the LGBT community, and is filled with rituals, workshops, entertainment, kids activities, raffles and more. Pagan Pride Raleigh’s Brian LaRue said it was the second largest event in the world.

Admission each day is a contribution for the Food Bank of Central and Eastern NC.

Both celebrations are LGBT-friendly.

info: piedmontpaganpride.com. cncppd.org.

Council offers grants

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Arts and Science Council of Charlotte-Mecklenburg has announced that it has opened up application for its new Cultural Vision Grants. These grants are targeted at those who are involved in arts, science, history and heritage programming, be they individuals or non-profit organizations.

“The grants will provide funds of up to $10,000 to pursue projects that strongly connect to the community’s Cultural Vision Plan, a vision for how the cultural sector can contribute to the community’s vitality through building community, increasing program relevance and innovation, and making arts, science and history central to Pre-K-12 education,” the organization shared.

Council Vice President of Cultural & Community Investment Ryan Deal said, “This new grant initiative will build on that current work by providing funding for new opportunities that strengthen connections to the community and build bridges across differences using arts and culture as a platform for understanding.”

Grants are not open to those who are already receiving council support. Project dates for grant usage is from Jan. 1, 2017 and conclude before June 30, 2018.

More information is available online.

Deadline is Sept. 23 by noon via a letter of intent. Full application guidelines are available online.

info: artsandscience.org.

