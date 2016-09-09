Triad: Trans superhero, bingo, in memoriam

Carolinas News Notes

Superhero protests HB2

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Bret Parks, owner of Ssalefish Comics, 3242 Silas Creek Pkwy., is hosting a release event for a comic book series that features a transgender superhero who pushes back against HB2, WFMY-TV reported.

The new series will be unveiled to readers on Sept. 17, 12 p.m., where the first edition of Alters will debut at a launch and signing event where copies will be signed by series writer Paul Jenkins.

The protagonist is a “costumed transgender vigilante named Chalice [who] rips down bathroom signs in public places, replacing them with unisex signs,” the station reported. Chalice is the alter ego of a male college student named Charlie Young who is undergoing a transition to a female.

Proceeds from the sale will benefit Equality North Carolina.

Jenkins is no stranger to the comic industry. The Brit has been working in the field for over 20 years and has been “instrumental in the creation and implementation” of scores of recognizable entertainment icons. He has worked on projects such as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, video games, film and new media. Jenkins is a multi-award recipient. He received one from MTV for a music video. Additionally, he netted an Eisner Award and a host of others, in addition to global recognition for his work. He has done comic books for DC Comics, Marvel Comics and Image Comics.

info: ssalefish.com.

Get stylin’ at bingo

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford Green Foundation’s Green Queen Bingo has announced that Beauty Shop Bingo will be held on Sept. 16, 6 p.m., at The Elm Street Center, S. Elm St.

This is the 50th installment of the long-running drag bingo which benefits the foundation. Enjoy cocktails with the queens at 6 p.m., followed by the game show start time at 7 p.m.

Tickets are $15/advance, $12/student with ID and $20/at the door and are available online.

info: ggfnc.org.

In Memoriam: Sherri Carmichael

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Transgender activist Sherri Carmichael died on Aug. 21 with her husband Drew by her side, Janice Covington Allison reported.

Carmichael had been active in the transgender community for decades. Her accomplishments included facilitating the Kappa Beta Transgender Support Group, the first one of its kind in Charlotte, N.C. before moving to Greensboro in the early 2000s for employment. There she also facilitated the Triad Gender Association and served on the board of directors for the Southeastern Transgender and Ally Initiative.

In 2007, Carmichael received the Transgender of the Year Award from TransCarolina.

