Western: Ally visits youth org

Carolinas News Notes

HICKORY, N.C. — Outright Youth of Catawba County and Stand Up Speak Up will welcome Jane Clementi as their guest on Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m., at the Crowne Plaza, 1385 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. S.E.

Jane Clementi, who will share her heart-wrenching story with attendees, is the mother of Tyler Clementi who took his own life due to bullying. Upon his death his mother formed and co-founded with her family the Tyler Clementi Foundation, which dedicates itself to ending online and offline bullying schools, workplaces and faith communities.

Tickets are $25 which includes a buffet dinner and are available online.

The event is sponsored by Mitchell Gold + Bob Williams and Catawba Valley Medical Center.

info: outrightyouthcv.org. standspeak.org.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes to editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.