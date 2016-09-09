South Carolina: Beach event, run/walk, bartender brawl, parade winners

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: A tribute to honor Orlando with dance was part of the Takeover Grand Strand’s Gala festivities. Photo Credit: Carl Kerridge Photography

Takeover expo, gala sells out

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Takeover Grand Strand held its Business Expo and Gala on Aug. 20 at the Marina Inn at Grand Dunes to a sell-out crowd of LGBT community members and allies.

Keynote speaker was Stonewall National Museum & Archives Executive Director Chris Rudisill from Florida who also serves on the board for Equality Florida. A poignant Dance of Love tribute to Orlando was presented and is available for viewing at bit.ly/2bS506Q.

Local artist William H. Miller contributed his “Community Pride” acrylic on canvas as the event’s raffle item. The art piece was also turned into 100 signed and numbered commemorative posters which sold at the Expo.

info: takeovergrandstrand.com.

Red Ribbon 5k approaches

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. – Lowcountry AIDS Services (LAS) and the Roper St. Francis Ryan White Wellness Center have teamed up to hold the Lowcountry Red Ribbon 5K Run & Walk on Sept. 10, 9:15 a.m., at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd.

The course traverses both paved trails and forested, unpaved paths through nature. An optional one-mile walk is available.

After the race, participants can enjoy an after-party including food trucks, music with DJ Trevor D, games and vendors until noon.

Proceeds from the race will be split between both organizations and will be used to help the more than 2,500 people living with HIV and AIDS in the tri-county area gain access to medical care and live healthier, more sustainable lives.

In 2015, The White House published its National HIV/AIDS Strategy highlighting South Carolina and its southern neighbors as the new epicenter of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. South Carolina ranks 13th in the nation for its high prevalence of AIDS cases and Charleston/North Charleston ranks 19th among national metropolitan areas.

Registration is $35 online with packet pickup on Sept. 9 until 4 p.m. at Lowcountry’s offices at 3547 Meeting Street Rd. or at 8 a.m. on the morning of the event. Team discounts and sponsorship opportunities are available.

info: redribbonlowcountry.org.

Bartenders brawl for charity

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — On Sept. 18, 12 p.m., 16 of the most popular bartenders from the Lowcountry will brawl for charity in an “Iron Chef”-inspired Bloody Mary competition. It will be held at The Mill, 1026 E. Montague Ave. Only one contestant will reign victorious.

Comedian Shawna Jarrett will emcee the event and DJs Party Dad and Mummbls will spin tunes as the event progresses.

Judges slated are: Marcus Amaker (Charleston poet laureate), Santiago “Santi” Zavalza (owner of Santi’s Restaurante Mexicano), Mike “The Guy” Edwards (Two Girls and a Guy on Mix 96), Lily Slay (musician and lead singer of Royal Tinfoil) and Demi Valentino (Empress of Charleston).

All proceeds will benefit We Are Family.

Admission is $20 and includes a signature Bloody Mary plus an all-you-can-eat Lowcountry boil and/or vegan chili.

info: waf.org.

Parade winners announced

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Pride has announced their 2016 parade winners.

Receiving awards were: Best Use of the Theme, Alliance For Full Acceptance; Best Small Group (less than 10 individuals) The Ryan White Wellness Center; Most Fabulously Dressed, Dance Lab; Best Use of Pride Colors, Palmetto Carriage Works; Best Decorated Vehicle, Cummins Inc.; Most Creative/Unusual, Wine & Design; Best Float, Unitarian Church in Charleston; Best Use of Music, The Charleston Bus; and Best Walking Entry, Boeing.

info: charlestonpride.org.

