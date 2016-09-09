Regional: Gathering, student gender, field organizers

Carolinas News Notes

Primetimes set regional gathering

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Carolinas Prime, a first-ever regional event for Carolinas-based Prime Timers chapters will be held on Oct. 28-29 at Beach Cove Resort, 4800 S. Ocean Blvd.

The five local chapters will spend time together and use the time in getting to know one another.

Early arrivals will be able to enjoy camaraderie and cocktails on Oct. 27, 6 p.m., in the hospitality suite at the resort.

On the following day participants will check into the registration desk at the hospitality suite from 4-6 p.m., with a gathering from 8:30-10:30 p.m.

Saturday’s agenda is packed with breakfast, gathering sessions, lunch, sightseeing, cocktail party, event dinner, optional show and social time.

The event ends on Oct. 30 with breakfast, optional lunch and more sightseeing.

Registration is $15 until Sept. 15 and then $30 afterward. Optional costs are $19 for a group dinner at the Chesapeake House and $25 for the Legends in Concert event. Registration is available by downloading documents from the website.

Resort rates are: oceanfront executive suite, $78/night; and oceanfront two-bedroom condos, $125. Additional resort fees and taxes will be added to the cost. Call 800-331-6533 to make reservations with Carolina Prime as the group name. Guests can extend their stay with the resort. Just ask reservations for more information.

info: bit.ly/2bQWJTL.

Students lose gender

RALEIGH, N.C. — Students across the state were recently welcomed back to school with a whole new set of guidelines this year.

A 57-page document outlining how students were to be addressed, among other issues, states that teachers may no longer use “boys” and “girls,” but rather “students” and “scholars.”

This directive serves to protect transgender children from being referred to with the incorrect pronoun. The rules also encourage having students being lined up by birth month, favorite color, alphabetized rather than by boy/girl.

And, the document says that students should be allowed to dress according to the gender with which they feel most comfortable.

LGBT students are more likely to feel excluded or attacked as opposed to those who identify as straight.

The guidelines have been attacked by the NC Values Coalition saying that they endanger students and that they are a privacy risk and are a violation of the state’s HB2 law.

info: dailymail.co.uk.

Field organizers sought

RALEIGH, N.C. — Equality North Carolina is seeking full-time, contract field organizers in Wake and Mecklenburg Counties.

Field Organizers will be working as part of a team to work on securing the full repeal of NC House Bill 2. Successful candidates will be results-driven, self-starters with the ability to adapt to rapidly changing external circumstances, the organization shared.

Duties include but are not limited to facilitating recruitment, training, retention and management of volunteers, leading door canvases, running phone banks, representing Equality North Carolina at events across the state, among other duties and responsibilities.

Applicants should be willing to travel, be attentive to detail and more. Experience in volunteer management, knowledge of North Carolina’s political climate, experience using a van and phone banking and door-to-door canvassing.

Send resume and two references to Maddie Majerus at maddie@equalitync.org. Interviews will be held until positions are filled.

info: equalitync.org.

