Quick Hits 09.09.16

Beyond the Carolinas

Lambda Literary has announced their 29th Annual Lambda Literary Awards (Lammy) call for submissions. Entries are due by Dec. 1

info: lambdaliterary.org.

NPR reported that a transgender teen traveled to North Carolina to a gender clinic, the only one in the South.

info: npr.org.

While studying the rapid growth of the therapeutic boarding school industry, Jessica A. Pfaffendorf observed that troubled young men in at least one program most often displayed a type of “hybrid masculinity.”

info: asanet.org.

A free webinar will be held on Sept. 15 that looks at the newly released and first-ever federal dataset that includes items on sexual orientation and risk-taking behavior among youth. It is being presented by GLSEN and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Division of adolescent School Health.

info: glsen.org.

Ray Isaac has recorded a song to honor the Orlando Pulse shootings, their families and more.

info: rayisaac.com.

The 2016 STD Prevention Conference will be held in Atlanta, Ga. from Sept. 20-23. More than 1,200 public health experts, clinicians and advocates will attend conference to discuss the latest science and define the next generation of STD prevention and control.

info: cdc.gov.

Newark, N.J.’s archdioces has stood behind the firing of one of its guidance counselors who married her partner.

info: ncregister.com.

A new book explores how gay babyboomers are aging.

info: uic.edu.

It seems that Logo’s “Prince Charming” Robert Sepulveda Jr. may have been a high-dollar escort who says he gives money to charity through his non-profit, even thought it appears to have collapsed months ago.

info: projectq.us.

For heterosexual couples, most Americans still believe in the traditional division of household labor between husbands and wives, while for same-sex couples, they think the “more masculine” partner and the “more feminine” partner should generally be responsible for stereotypically male and female chores, respectively, suggests a new study.

info: asanet.org.

Equality California-sponsored blood ban resolution has cleared the California legislature.

info: eqca.org.

A study examined families’ journeys to accepting transgender children, with mothers playing a key role.

info: asanet.org.

Victory Institute and partner organizations convened Colombia’s major political parties to discuss implementation of LGBT inclusion clauses in the historic peace agreement between the government and FARC guerilla movement.

info: victoryfund.org.

Francis DeBernardo, executive director of New Ways Ministry, issued a statement supporting a gay priest who was removed from the ministry.

info: newwaysministry.org.

The Pride Fund to End Gun Violence PAC announced the appointment of five new members to its board of advisors, including Barbara Poma, businesswoman and owner of Pulse nightclub and Billy Manes, editor-in-chief of LGBT magazine Watermark. All five new members are Orlando-area residents affected by gun violence, including two family members of victims of the Pulse nightclub shooting, and one survivor.

info: pridefund.org.

The National Gay and Lesbian Chamber of Commerce set records at its recent International Business & Leadership Conference. From an unprecedented number of attendees (1,000), to history-making policy announcements, to the most business connections and new ideas ever forged at an NGLCC Conference, this year’s was unlike any other, organizers said.

info: nglcc.org.

Equality Federation and Lyft, a national ride sharing service, announced a new partnership to drive equality forward in the communities called home by offering new users to Lyft up to $50 off on their first rides.

info: equalityfederation.org.

