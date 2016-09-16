Hillary Clinton condemns HB2, bigotry at campaign event in Greensboro

"This is where bigotry leads and we can’t afford it, not here or anywhere else," Clinton said.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Hillary Clinton returned to the campaign trail after taking a few days off to recuperate from pneumonia, making a campaign stop in Greensboro on Thursday, where she condemned bigotry and HB2.

She arrived at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro (UNCG) just one day after the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) cancelled championship games in the state over the law and two days after the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) did likewise.

Clinton seized on the news.

“I’m running for the LGBT teenager here in North Carolina who sees your governor sign a bill legalizing discrimination and suddenly feels like a second class citizen,” Clinton said. “And if anyone wonders what the costs of discrimination are, just ask the people and businesses of North Carolina. Witness what’s happening with the NCAA and the ACC. This is where bigotry leads and we can’t afford it, not here or anywhere else.”

Clinton also mentioned the state’s recently overturned voter law.

“You know what your governor and legislature tried to do,” she said. “Make it harder for young people to vote, harder for people of color, harder for people with disabilities…There can’t be any more motivation than that to make sure every young person, every person of color, every person with a disability” to vote.

Clinton spoke with reporters after the rally, answering questions concerning her health and her campaign.

