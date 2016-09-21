Man dead after police shooting in Charlotte, protesters gather at scene (Videos)

Protesters chanting, "Protect lives like you protect vehicles" as they prevent police from leaving scene

Pictured Above: Police and protesters stand off in Charlotte over a shooting that left one man dead. Via The Charlotte Observer, Jeff Siner jsiner@charlotteobserver.com.

Charlotte, N.C. – Police shot a man in his car in the University area of Charlotte while looking for a different man with an outstanding warrant at The Village at College Downs complex on Old Concord Road. The man was brought to Carolinas Medical Center where he died.

Police said they saw the man leave his car with a gun and then get back in.

The man left the vehicle again armed with a firearm “and posed an imminent deadly threat to the officers, who subsequently fired their weapon striking the subject,” police said in a statement. “The officers immediately requested Medic and began performing CPR.”

At least one officer shot the man. They have yet to release the name of the man who was shot nor of the officer or officers involved in the shooting.

Police have confirmed that the man shot was African-American. Detectives say they recovered the firearm and that no officers were injured.

His family is saying he did not have a gun and was reading a book in his car.

Here’s the man’s sister. She says he did not have a gun. @CMPD says he did. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/JwHMixy9m7 — Sarah-Blake Morgan (@SarahBlakeWBTV) September 20, 2016

His daughter began livestreaming after the shooting. (Notice: Strong language.)

Protesters have gathered at the scene, refusing to let police leave. They chanted, “Protect lives like you protect vehicles” and “Black lives matter.” Watch video of protesters standing off with police, which is still occurring at time of writing.

Bottles, logs and dirt clods now being thrown pic.twitter.com/857UvKcLrZ — Ryan Pitkin (@pitkin_ryan) September 21, 2016

Crowd has moved to group of SWAT. Preparing for tear gas. pic.twitter.com/nPM4C08y1m — Ryan Pitkin (@pitkin_ryan) September 21, 2016

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are reporting that an officer was injured while clashing with protesters.

A CMPD officer has sustained injuries in an attempt to deescalate agitators during demonstration — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 21, 2016

They have been using tear gas and batons in an attempt to break up the crowd.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

UPDATE (9/20 11 p.m.) – CMPD have identified the officer involved in the shooting as Officer Brentley Vinson and the deceased as Keith Lamont Scott, 43.

UPDATE (9/20 11:40 p.m.) – CMPD reporting several officers injured.

Several officers injured tonight working to protect our community during demonstration. — CMPD News (@CMPD) September 21, 2016

WSOC-TV is livestreaming video via helicopter.

Update (9/21 12:05 a.m.) – Charlotte Mayor Jennifer Roberts has called for calm and is promising a full investigation into the shooting.

I will continue to work with our manager & Chief on officer involved shooting. We are reaching out to community to ask for calm. — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) September 21, 2016

The community deserves answers and full investigation will ensue. Will be reaching out to community leaders to work together @CMPD @ncnaacp — Mayor of Charlotte (@CLTMayor) September 21, 2016

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.