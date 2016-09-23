Actor’s Theatre finds a new home for 2016-17 — and beyond

New location requires little upfitting

Pictured Above: Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte envisions new uses for the rooftop of a 4,500-square-foot building on the new Freedom Drive property. It’s adjacent to the one that will contain their mainstage shows. Photo Credit: Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

by Lawrence Toppman, ltoppman@charlotteobserver.com

Originally published by The Charlotte Observer, Sept. 12, 2016

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte (ATC) announced on Sept. 12 that it had found a home for the 2016-17 season: the building formerly occupied by Paradox Films and Digital at 2219 Freedom Dr. near Wesley Heights and the Berryhill Rd. intersection. The company plans to move in immediately and prepare for its initial show, a title yet to be announced that’s expected to run in mid-autumn.

ATC had expected to do its next season in a facility off Louise Ave., until rising entry costs and the withdrawal of a construction company sank that deal. Its collapse ultimately meant good news: Artistic director Chip Decker says the new location requires hardly any upfitting before ATC moves in.

“Paradox used this as a studio to shoot commercials and films, and that space is ready to go for our stage,” says Decker. “We will have slightly fewer seats, maybe 160 to 170, but we can make up for that by adding shows.”

The most impressive aspect of the property may be the 4,500-square-foot building that lies across the parking lot. ATC will use that space for set construction and storage, but Decker wants to invite local theater companies without permanent homes to work and rehearse there. He’d like the top of that building to become “a three-season outdoor theater” for such companies, once the mainstage season is running smoothly for ATC.

In a notice to its patrons and supporters, ATC said, “We want to thank all of our dedicated friends who spread the word about our situation. We also want to thank our amazing new landlord, Stuart Owens! He heard of our plight and had the foresight to see that ATC would be the perfect tenant. He has been a great help as we have worked through the details. We also need to give a big round of applause to our patrons who have provided financial support. This move would not be possible without all of you.”

ATC added that the new facility was in the renewed FreeMoreWest neighborhood and that they anticipated their first production to open before the end of the year. : :

