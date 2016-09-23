Arts groups bring entertainment to the Carolinas

LGBT community arts bridge friendship and service

Are the hills enlivened with musical sounds? They sure are throughout the Carolinas. And, what better way to have them be so than with ones brought forth by those from the LGBT and allied community.

From choruses to bands, the cornucopia is overflowing with options and something for everyone’s taste.

Additionally, film festivals, theatre and other arts options are available to round out one’s experience and enjoyment.

Bands

Carolina Gold Drum and Bugle Corps

Carolina Gold Winds

Legacy Independent

Alchemy Independent

Greensboro, N.C. and Raleigh, N.C.

carolinagold.org.

Carolina Gold and its associated programs are an LGBT-inclusive organization that provides an area where youth can excel in musicality while engaging in competitions, performances and events. The organization has four performance options with which to choose.

Concert and Competition Dates:

Location and time TBA.

Charlotte Pride Band

Charlotte, N.C.

charlotteprideband.org.

The mission of the Charlotte Pride Band is to provide an open, inviting environment for musicians of all ability levels while promoting the value and respect of LGBT and straight allied people in the Charlotte metropolitan area through quality musical performances.

Concert Dates:

Nov. 12, Dec. 18

Location and time TBA.

Triangle Pride Band

Raleigh/Durham/Chapel Hill, N.C.

facebook.com/triangleprideband.

After the NC Pride Band disbanded in 2012, the Triangle lost its presence in the band and concert community. On June 1, a newly formed group of people assembled to work together to bring back an LGBT band program to the area.

Premiere Performance:

Sept. 24

NC Pride Parade

They hope to participate in various celebrations both locally and across the region, including Pride parades and Out Raleigh!

Dec. 2

First Friday Holiday Performance

Location and time TBD.

Choruses

Cantarìa

Asheville, N.C.

cantariaasheville.org.

Cantarìa is a voluntary, not-for-profit community chorus, organized to provide the opportunity for gay and gay-supportive men to sing together.

Concert Dates:

Location and time TBA.

Common Woman Chorus

Wake Forest, N.C.

commonwomanchorus.net.

The mission of the Common Woman Chorus is to sing empowering music that highlights the diversity and strength of women’s lives and experiences, share with and educate the community through music, develop and refine individual and group musical skills through regular rehearsal and performance, encourage and support discussion, friendship, leadership, and the open exchange of beliefs with each other through regular check-ins, social gatherings, discussions, and rehearsals and network with other likeminded choruses and support such networks, societies and organizations.

Concert Dates:

Nov. 12

Eno River Unitarian Universalist Fellowship

4907 Garrett Rd., Durham

Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte

7th Son

Charlotte, N.C.

gmccharlotte.org.

Through artistic achievement, education and engagement, the Gay Men’s Chorus of Charlotte endeavors to create a society which values and respects its LGBT members.

Concert Date:

Dec. 9-10

“Making Spirits Bright”

Location and time TBA.

Midlands Men’s Chorus

Columbia, S.C.

midlandsmenschorus.com.

The Midlands Men’s Chorus is a performance-oriented group with the goal of providing the members and audiences with musically rewarding and enjoyable experiences. It strives to provide each member of the group with the opportunity to explore and expand his individual talents, musicianship and associated performance skills. It also works to advance the acceptance of and advocacy for the LGBTQ and ally community.

Concert Date:

Dec. 10

“MMC Sleighs”

Location and time TBA.

One Voice Chorus

Sotto Voce

Charlotte, N.C.

onevoicechorus.com.

One Voice Chorus is the gay, lesbian and gay-affirmative chorus of Charlotte. Through artistic excellence, it works to increase understanding and acceptance of LGBT people. Its achievement in choral music enables it to reach diverse groups to overcome misperceptions and to grow personally, both as performers and as leaders in the community.

Concert Dates:

Location and time TBA.

Pride of Greenville Women’s Chorus

Pride of Greenville Men’s Chorus

(Pride of Greenville Choruses)

Greenville, S.C.

prideofgreenvillechorus.com.

The Pride of Greenville Chorus is an inclusive, community-based organization of gay men and gay-friendly people that inspires and changes lives through the power of music. With humor and heart, we strive to entertain our audiences with artistic excellence, to build community through socialization with and support of our members, and to raise awareness of positive images within the gay community of South Carolina.

Concert Dates:

Dec. 3

6th Annual Holiday Concert

Location and time TBA.

Triad Pride Men’s Chorus

Greensboro, N.C.

triadpridemenschorus.org.

Triad Pride Men’s Chorus consists of gay men and their allies, who perform choral music to entertain, enlighten and enrich while promoting equality and social justice for all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity–fostering pride, understanding, and acceptance.

Concert Dates:

Dec. 3

Holidays 2016 GSO Concert

Congregational United Church of Christ

400 W Radiance Dr.

Triangle Men’s Chorus

Raleigh, N.C.

tgmchorus.org.

The Triangle Gay Men’s Chorus is a non-profit performing arts organization that seeks to offer quality men’s choral music that is both entertaining and thought-provoking. It recognizes the power of music to communicate important truths about common human conditions and the value of all people. It is committed to fostering an environment of professionalism, respect, pride and unity. Members are welcome regardless of orientation.

Upcoming Concerts:

Dec. 3-4

“Everything Christmas!”

Durham

Calvary United Methodist Church

304 East Trinity Ave.

Raleigh

Pullen Memorial Baptist Church

1801 Hillsborough St.

Film

GayCharlotte Film Festival

Charlotte, N.C.

charlottelgbtfilm.com.

The GayCharlotte Film Festival, first established in 2009, has become an annual event in the Queen City. It is a non-profit program whose goal is to entertain, enlighten and build valuable bridges of understanding, support, and acceptance within and between the LGBTQ and ally communities in the Charlotte region.

Film Schedule:

Spring 2017.

Locations and times TBA.

North Carolina Gay + Lesbian Film Festival

Durham, N.C.

carolinatheatre.org/films/festivals/ncglff.

The North Carolina Gay + Lesbian Film Festival is the second largest gay, lesbian and transgender film festival in the Southeast, attracting thousands of patrons yearly. Since its beginning in 1995, the festival has featured a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. It celebrates a worldwide glimpse of today’s gay, lesbian and transgender life, helps bring the community together and features entertaining and sophisticated films and filmmaking.

Film Schedule:

Aug. 10-13, 2017.

Locations and times TBA.

Out at the Movies International LGBT Film Fest

Winston-Salem, N.C.

outatthemovieswinston.org.

Out at the Movies International LGBT Film Fest has a global look with screenings of domestic and international films from LGBT filmmakers, in addition to nightly celebrity receptions, closing night awards party and more.

Film Schedule:

Oct. 7-9

See website for time, location and tickets.

Theatre

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte

Charlotte, N.C.

atcharlotte.org.

Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte presents performances that both entertain and enlighten its audience.

Performances:

Due to relocation of the theatre, season performance dates are unavailable at this time. More information will be made available online in the near future.

Lee Street Theatre

Salisbury, N.C.

leestreet.org.

Lee Street Theatre is committed to the development and presentation of original, challenging, and entertaining performance art, as well as being LGBT affirming.

Performances:

Oct. 13-15, 20-22

“Tuesdays with Morrie”

Nov. 10-12, 17-19

“Reefer Madness”

329 N. Lee St.

Times and ticket sales are available online.

Playmakers Repertory Company

Chapel Hill, N.C.

playmakersrep.org.

Playmakers Repertory Company is the professional theatre in residence at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. It is a performance organization which is committed to diversity while it nurtures excellence and presents professional theatre for all ages.

Performances:

Oct. 19-Nov. 6

“The Crucible”

Nov. 22-Dec. 11

“The May Queen”

150 Country Club Rd.

See website for time and ticket sales.

Queen City Theatre Company

Charlotte, N.C.

queencitytheatre.com.

Queen City Theatre Company is a non-profit organization that exists to theatrically explore the human experience. It wishes to present theatre that celebrates the many different races, religions, genders, and sexual orientations that exist in both Charlotte and the world. It strives to create theatre that not only entertains, but enriches, educates and challenges its audience.

Performances:

Feb. 2-11, 2017

“An Act of God”

April 27-May 6

“The Pride”

McGlohon Theatre, 345 N. College St.

See website for more information, location and time, as well as ticket sales.

This list was compiled by qnotes staff. Should readers find errors and wish to send corrections to the list or want to have an arts group listed, email qnotes with “Arts addition” in the subject line to editor@goqnotes.com. qnotes wants to make these listings as accurate as possible to maintain integrity of the information provided.

