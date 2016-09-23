Triad: International film fest, center fundraiser, Pride celebration, fund campaign, new staff, Simone-inspired concert drama

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: ‘Before the Fall’ will make its Eastern U.S. premiere at the Winston-Salem Out at the Movies International LGBT Film Fest on Oct. 7. Movie still.

Film fest hits Triad

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Winston-Salem Out at the Movies International LGBT Film Fest will be held from Oct. 6-9 at the University of North Carolina School of the Arts ACE Theatre, 1533 S. Main St. and finishes on Oct. 9 at a/perture cinema, 311 W. 4th St.

See actor Gregory Harrison and others on Oct. 6 at the filmmaker/sponsor reception.

“Before the Fall” will make its Eastern U.S. premiere on Oct. 7. This is Byrum Geisler’s debut film. Geisler is from Virginia and is a practicing attorney.

The filmmaker/sponsor reception at the Kimpton Cardinal Hotel on Oct. 6 gives sponsors an opportunity to see Byrum Geisler, Chase Conner, Jason Mac and Brandi Price from the opening night film, “Before the Fall,” Gregory Harrison from “Fair Haven” and Stephen Israel from the closing night film, “Miles.”

Other films are: “Love Won,” “Jewels Catch One,” “Theo and Hugo,” “Akron,” “Strike a Pose,” “Me, Myself and Her,” “Front Cover,” “Real Boy” and “Flatbush Luck.”

To learn more about each film, including times and locations, visit the festival website and take a look at the trailers. Additionally, the festival is accepting sponsorships and can be paid for online.

Tickets are available online as singles for $8 or as an all-access festival pass for $60. Passes are good for one admission to any of the festival films and an invitation to the Friday (The Old Fourth Street Filling Station) and Saturday evening (Meridian Restaurant) filmmaker receptions and the Sunday evening awards party at Jeffrey Adams on Fourth. Each venue will offer complimentary food and a cash bar.

info: outatthemovieswinston.org.

Center fundraiser slated

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The Piedmont Triad New Thought Gathering will host a potluck and drum circle fundraiser on Oct. 1, 6 p.m., benefiting North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St.

Participants are asked to bring a dish to share, as well as a supply contribution for the center.

The following day, the center will provide safe zone training for faith professionals. Topics include understanding what LGBTQIA stands for, the importance of an inclusive church, as well as making churches and faith organizations a safe zone for the LGBT community. Email RSVPs to outreach@northstarlgbtcc.com.

In other news, the center will hold its fall resource drive from Sept. 25-Oct. 1. Drop-off times are 5-7 p.m., Tuesday-Friday and 1-8 p.m., Saturday.

Items needed are bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, printer paper, unused art supplies, non-perishable food items, cleaning supplies and LGBT-focused books.

Other items that are on the center’s wish list are a new computer, two iPads, new high-capacity colored printer and a booth table skirt. Email outreach@northstarlgbtqc.com prior to purchasing a wish list item.

The center is also accepting applications from local college students for unpaid marketing, development and faith internships. Email resume and cover letter to Rayce Lamb at outreach@northstarlgbtcc.com.

Local high school students are invited to join the Youth Leadership Council. Participants are able to develop as a leader, activist, advocate, citizen and/or transformer, the center said, as well as transform the community. Email outreach@northstarlgbtcc.com to learn more.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

Pride celebration upcoming

BURLINGTON, N.C. — Alamance Pride will hold its second annual festival on Oct. 1, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at the Historic Burlington Depot and Amphitheater, 200 S. Main St., in honor of LGBT History Month and National Coming Out Month.

During the festivities, attendees will be able to enjoy an interfaith service, local speakers, Triad Pride Men’s Chorus, The Megan Doss Band, drag show, Break Dancing Kids performance and more.

Emcee is Stormie Daie, a drag performer from the Triad.

info: alamancepride.org.

Fund campaign launch held

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Guilford Green Foundation held its annual campaign fund launch party on Sept. 22 at GreenHill Center for North Carolina Art, 200 N. Davie St.

Attendees had the opportunity to learn about upcoming plans for a community center, next year’s gala and more.

info: ggfnc.org.

College hires director

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Guilford College has announced the addition of Stephanie H. Chang as the new director of the Multicultural Education Department.

Chang began her career in higher education as the first coordinator of the Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, and Queer Office at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, the college reported. She then worked as a program coordinator of the LGBT Resource Center at the University of California, Irvine.

While she directs the department, she will continue her work toward a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland, College Park. Degrees earned thus far are a bachelor’s in African and Afro-American studies at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master’s in education in college student affairs from Pennsylvania State University.

info: guilford.edu.

Nina-inspired performance mounted

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Inspired by the life and music of LGBT icon Nina Simone, “Little Girl Blue” will be be performed from Oct. 20-22, 8 p.m., and Oct. 23, 3 p.m., at Southeastern Center for Contemporary Art, 750 Marguerite Dr.

The concert drama written by award-winning playwright Nathan Ross Freeman explores both Simone and her youthful self, Eunice Waymon. The play uncovers one’s daily conversations between one’s past and present, dreams and deferred dreams. It also showcases three characters in tangled interactions — exchanges between the piano, Simone and Waymon.

The show stars Markeisha Ensley as Simone and Bijan Miarra Shaw as Waymon.

Ensley is a soul/jazz singer, songwriter, pianist and international recording artist.

Waymon is a junior at North Carolina Agricultural & Technical State University with studies in the performing theatre arts.

Tickets are $40/opening night with reception ($35 without) and $30/student/seniors, and $35/adult and $30/students, seniors for all other performances and are available online or at the door.

info/tickets: littlegirlblue.brownpapertickets.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.