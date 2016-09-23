Triangle: Center honors, Spain trip, bowling league

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: The LGBT Center of Raleigh has announced its six service award recipients at its 2016 Boots on the Ground/2016 Awards Gala.

Center announced awardees

RALEIGH, N.C. — The LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St., has announced its 2016 service award recipients.

Those to be honored at the “Boots on the Ground” awards gala on Oct. 7, 7 p.m., at the Sheraton Raleigh Hotel, 421 S. Salisbury St., are: Lorraine Johnson, Distinguished Service Award; Yvonne Torres, Community Impact Award; Deep South Entertainment, Organization of the Year; Jeremy Billow, LGBTQ All of the Year; Kellie Burris, Program Volunteer of the Year; and Artie Cline, Center Volunteer of the Year. To learn more about each awardee, visit the center’s website.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with live entertainment by Peter Lamb and the Wolves, a silent auction, dinner with three entree choices and other surprises, organizers said.

Tickets are $125 through Sept. 30 and $150 afterward.

info/tickets: lgbtcenterraleigh.com.

Fest organizers head to Spain

RALEIGH, N.C. — Crape Myrtle Festival is sponsoring a trip to Spain from Nov. 3-13 that will benefit the organization’s work and services.

The excursion includes stays in Barcelona (three nights), Madrid (four nights) and Seville (three nights).

This is the fourth annual trip abroad. Hotels selected are five-star properties. Breakfast and VAT taxes are included.

Prices are roughly $2,100/traveler that includes hotel, private transfers and train tickets between cities. Airfare is not included, but Delta Airlines is suggested.

For more information or to book a spot, contact Patty Van Wyck at Going Places! Custom Travel at patty@goingplacescustomtravel.com or call 919-550-0417.

info: crapemyrtlefest.org.

Bowling season opens

RALEIGH, N.C. — The Triangle Rainbow Bowling League opened their fall and upcoming spring seasons on Sept. 14 at AMF Pleasant Valley Lanes, 5501 Commercial Ave.

League play begins at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesdays and continues throughout the season.

During the opening night meeting held prior to play, team captains were selected and new bowlers were welcomed.

Openings are still available for anyone who wishes to join. Email trianglerainbowbowling@gmail.com to learn more.

info: trianglerainbowbowling.org.

