South Carolina: Sheriff candidate, gala

Moore seeks sheriff post

LATTA, S.C. — Crystal Moore is attempting to become the first female sheriff in the Palmetto State representing Dillion County. Not only that, she also wants to be the first lesbian to hold the position.

Moore is no stranger to controversy. She previously had a contentious situation two years ago when she was fired by the mayor for her sexuality. Oddly in the conservative state, the town’s citizens rallied around her and she was reinstated. She is now married and has a seven-month-old daughter, the Associated Press reported.

Then on Sept. 8, the town of Latta voted to fire her again from her position as police chief. All of this happened after a week’s worth of banter between the town’s legal counsel and Moore’s attorney. Moore’s attorney says that Moore was fired illegally.

Since then she has received support from many of the town’s citizens.

On her candidate Facebook page she wrote: “To my supporters things in Latta have drawn to a close, there are a lot of things that many of us do not understand. I dedicated my life to serving the people and that does not stop with Latta. The most important thing I want people to know is that I WILL NOT do not anything to compromise the oath that I was sworn to uphold. Justice will prevail. It’s time to STAND WITH MOORE on November 8, 2016.”

Moore and her attorney are moving toward filing a lawsuit.

Her candidacy is being run as a petition candidate and she is unaffiliated with any party, AP added.

Contributions to her campaign can be made at paypal.me/mooreforsheriff2016 or via snailmail to Crystal Moore for Dillon County Sheriff, P.O. Box 341, Latta, SC 29565.

info: ap.org. bit.ly/2d51ZDi.

AFFA hosts gala

CHARLESTON, S.C. — The Alliance for Full Acceptance (AFFA) will hold its “Together for Equality” gala on Oct. 15, 6 p.m., at The Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St.

Attendees can enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction followed by dinner. Dress is cocktail attire.

Tickets are $150/individual. Table captain cost is $1,500 for 10 guests (see website for full detail, including an option for a half-page ad at $1,800). Partners for Equality sponsorships are $1,250, $2,500 and $5,000. Email Josh Lamont at josh@jrlstrategies.com to learn more. All tickets are available for purchase online. Please note any special dietary requirements or needs.

info: affa-sc.org.

