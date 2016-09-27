N.C. Pride Festival and Parade in Durham in photos and video
Updated: September 27, 2016 at 2:33 am
The 32nd N.C. Pride Festival and Parade saw thousands turn out in Durham on Saturday to show their LGBTQ pride. Take a look at some video and photos from the event below.
Pride and politics at NC Pride Festival and Parade in Durham https://t.co/8bausWNN9H #HB2 #ncpol #LGBT #ncga #NCPride2016 pic.twitter.com/IVzrs3bH2v
— The News & Observer (@newsobserver) September 25, 2016
When @louismduke is in the zone. 🏳️🌈 #NCPride2016 pic.twitter.com/XIzsW5luT0
— Brittaney Rea (@blrea) September 24, 2016
Happy pride, Durham! #NCPride2016 pic.twitter.com/85OqdjG4tw
— StopHB2gether (@stophb2gether) September 24, 2016
Having fun at #ncpride2016 pic.twitter.com/fRVWILcpig
— Flush McCrory & GOP (@flushmccrory) September 24, 2016
Our first pride parade is on the books! #NCPride2016 #betterwiththeband #lgbt #lgba pic.twitter.com/biLCNQi3N0
— Triangle Pride Band (@tripriband) September 25, 2016
