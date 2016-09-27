loading...
  • Post Icon
  • author

  • Jeff Taylor / Social Media Editor


N.C. Pride Festival and Parade in Durham in photos and video

Thousands turn out to show their pride
Published: September 27, 2016 in A&E / Life&Style, Featured Stories, Multimedia
Updated: September 27, 2016 at 2:33 am
ENGAGE: Write a letter to the editor | Comment on this story

Pictured Above: N.C. Pride Parade and Festival 2016, via screenshot, The News & Observer.

The 32nd N.C. Pride Festival and Parade saw thousands turn out in Durham on Saturday to show their LGBTQ pride. Take a look at some video and photos from the event below.

NC Pride. Not just for one day–for all 365. #ncpride2016 #equalitync #wherewasroy #goodbyemccrory #outandproud

A video posted by Rev. Bonnie J. Berger (@bjberger55) on

"We're here. We're queer. We're NCCU!" #LGBT #Queer #NCCU #COLORSofNCCU #QWOC #QPOC #Duke #NC #ChapelHill #UNC #EaglePride #NCPride2016

A photo posted by ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ ⠀ ◆◆ASHLEE◆◆ (@hyefyve) on

#ncpride2016

A photo posted by Wang Ziyuan (@ziyuanr) on

#ncpride #ncpride2016

A photo posted by eileen cheng-yin chow (@narrativejunkie) on

Related Posts

You can support independent, local LGBT media!

Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.


Comments


Post a Comment!