Want to vote? Then get registered!

LGBT community relies on progressive candidates’ elections to fight for civil rights

Yesterday, I challenged you to register to vote if you have not already done so. Even more, I also asked you to go vote. With that said, here’s a quick reference to getting registered.

It’s election season across the nation and this year, it’s going to be a real battle for the presidential seat between the Democrats’ Hillary Clinton and the Republicans’ Donald Trump. Simply look at the papers and broadcast media, as well as social media. It’s more than just voting, it’s a decision on whether voters want to continue with a progressive administration or fall back to conservative values. For LGBT voters, the answer may be simple.

Voters are required to be registered in order to avail of every American’s privilege of casting their choice for the candidate they feel will serve them well. In North Carolina, voters are required to register by Oct. 14, and in South Carolina, the deadline is Oct. 8. Online, mail and in-person methods are available. Additionally, voter requirements are listed.on each of the states’ websites. Also, one’s local board of elections can be helpful. Just call them.

So, here is a quick reference guide to “getting legal” for this process.

Statewide

North Carolina State Board of Elections

ncsbe.gov.

Voter tools, registration, precinct lookup, campaign finance reports, data and statistics and more.

Deadline to register is 25 days before the date of an election.

South Carolina Election Commission

scvotes.org.

Voter tools, registration, precinct lookup, campaign finance reports, data and statistics and more.

Deadline to register is 30 days before the date of an election.

Local: North Carolina

Buncombe County Board of Elections

77 McDowell St.

Asheville, N.C.

bit.ly/2b94Kid.

Durham County Board of Elections

201 N. Roxboro St.

Durham, N.C.

bit.ly/2aA5t9U.

Forsyth County Board of Elections

201 N. Chestnut St.

Winston-Salem, N.C.

bit.ly/2aXlnke.

Guilford County Board of Elections

301 W. Market St # 115,

Greensboro, N.C.

bit.ly/2aA0y9d.

Mecklenburg County Board of Elections

741 Kenilworth Ave. # 202

Charlotte, N.C.

bit.ly/1lBBOSg.

Orange County Board of Elections

208 S. Cameron St.

Hillsborough, N.C.

bit.ly/2aAdE8e.

Wake County Board of Elections

337 S. Salisbury St.

Raleigh, N.C.

bit.ly/2b99F2F.

Local: South Carolina

Charleston County Board of Elections

4367 Headquarters Rd.

Charleston, S.C.

bit.ly/2aUYEEf.

Greenville County Board of Elections

301 University Ridge # 1900

Greenville, S.C.

bit.ly/2aORjVu.

Horry County Board of Elections

1515 Fourth Ave.

Conway, S.C.

bit.ly/1LwCG4c.

Richland County Board of Elections

2020 Hampton St.

Columbia, S.C.

bit.ly/2aZRxMm.

Spartanburg County Board of Elections

366 N. Church St., Lower Level, Ste. 1630

Spartanburg, S.C.

bit.ly/2aBfjid.

In addition to these sampled resources, check online for more counties’ boards of election. Also, registration may also be available at libraries, Department of Transportation driver’s license bureaus, public high schools or college admission offices, as well as various service agencies and the Employment Security Commission. Call ahead to ensure they are prepared for registration processing.

On another note, precincts are always on the lookout for reliable, responsible workers who are willing to be part of the election process. Positions include chief judge, Democratic judge, Republican judge, equipment managers, help desk assistants and greeters. Check with local boards of election to learn more.

One more way to become engaged in voter contact is to volunteer for one’s party at the campaign office. Make calls, canvass neighborhoods, assemble mailing pieces, or whatever is needed to aid in a candidate’s successful bid for election. Meetings on a precinct, county or state level will bring volunteers together to make the American voting experience more energized. There’s something for everyone who wishes to participate.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.