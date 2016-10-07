Theatre presentation responds to Pulse shootings

Brings in artists, performers from across the U.S.

Pictured Above: The After Orlando theatre initiative will bring its presentation to Charlotte on Oct. 28.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Orlando: an International Theatre Action in Response to the Pulse Night Club Shooting will be presented on Oct. 28, 8 p.m., at C3 Lab, 2525 Distribution St.

Curated by Missing Bolts Products and NoPassport Theatre Alliance and Press, the event is comprised of readings from selected plays, along with performances by local artists. It is hosted by Taproot, a multidisciplinary ensemble collaboratively creating immersive performance pieces and programs to reflect and challenge the communities with whom it engages.

Missing Bolts Productions’ Blair Baker and Zac Kline shared, “As theatre makers, we have the ability to bring together many singular unique voices toward a common goal. We feel it is necessary to give artists a place to respond to the tragedy in Orlando and the current state of the world. We have invited some of the most admired theatre artists worldwide to participate; to share our grief, our anger, our hope and our desire to combat the violence we are now living with on a daily basis.”

NoPassport Theatre Alliance and Press founder Caridad Svich remarked, “Making some healing art, some fiery art, some work that just says we can rise up from and through collective mourning.”

Contributing artists include: Neil Labute (“Reasons to be Pretty,” Broadway); Anders Lustgarten (“Lampedusa,” Soho Theatre, London); Mia Chung (“You for Me for You,” Royal Court Theatre); Deborah Zoe Laufer (“Informed Consent,” Primary Stages); Caridad Svich (“The House of Spirits,” Denver Center); Rohina Malik (“Unveiled,” Victory Gardens Theatre); Oliver Mayer (“Blade to the Heat,” Public Theater); Winter Miller (“In Darfur,” Public Theater); Ken Urban (“The Correspondent,” Rattlestick Theatre); EM Lewis (“Heads,” Blank Theatre); Amina Henry (“Animals,” JACK); Migdalia Cruz (“Miriam’s Flowers,” Latino Chicago Theatre Company); Matthew Paul Olmos (2015 National Latino Playwriting Award), Saviana Stanescu (“Aliens with Extraordinary Skills,” Women’s Project Theater); Chiori Miyagawa (“American Dreaming,” Vineyard Theatre); Zac Kline (“Messed Up Here Tonight,” Renovations Theatre Company); Sung Rno (“Cleveland Raining,” Silk Road Rising Theatre); Stephen Sewell (“The Gates of Egypt,” Belvoir St. Theatre); Anne Rumberger (writer and publicist, Verso Books); Deborah Asiimwe (“Cooking Oil,” CalArts); Lisa Schlesinger (“Celestial Bodies,” Gets Theatre Chicago); Jessica Litwak (“My Heart is in the East,” La Mama ETC); Crystal Skillman (King Kirby, The Brick); Katie Pearl (Milton with PearlDamour); Jeremy O. Harris (“Xander Xyst, Dragon: 1,” Samuel French OOB Festival) Eric Mayer-Garcia (Louisiana State University); Ian Rowlands (“Blink,” national tour Wales and 59E59); Jacqueline E. Lawton (“The Hampton Years,” Virgina Stage Company) with more artists to be announced.

Tickets are $15 and are available at artful.ly/store/events/10183. A portion of the sales will benefit Transcend Charlotte.

info: digdeepgetdirty.com. missingbolts.com. nopassport.org.

