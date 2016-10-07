Celebrate National Coming Out Day on Oct. 11

Part of National LGBT History Month observances

National Coming Out Day helps to raise awareness of the LGBT community and its pursuit of its civil rights. It began 28 years ago on the National March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights held on Oct. 14, 1979. And a second march as undertaken on Oct. 11, 1897, at which the NAMES Project AIDS Memorial Quilt was first publicly displayed.

This year is especially sensitive in the wake of HB2’s passage and all its implications, along with

legislation across the country that focuses on the Religious Freedom Restoration Act. And, even more recently, on Sept. 30, Judge Roy Moore, Alabama’s chief justice, was suspended for the remainder of his term for informing probate judges to violate federal orders surrounding gay marriage.

Now, more than ever, is the time to stand up to prejudice and injustice. Register to vote and then do so! Our future is in your hands and your voice does matter. Also, make sure that your voter registration is up to date or simply register for the first time. Visit ncsbe.gov in North Carolina and scvotes.org in South Carolina to get more information on the process.

To learn more about National Coming Out Day, visit bit.ly/2dFGO75.

