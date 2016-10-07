South Carolina: Guild kick-off, harbor cruise

Carolinas News Notes

Pictured Above: Julinna C. Oxley, Ph.D., associate professor of philosophy at Coastal Carolina University, will be the speaker at the upcoming meeting of the Coastal Business Guild.

Guild kicks off year

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Coastal Business Guild will hold its first meeting of the programming year on Oct. 11, 6 p.m., at Mr. Fish Restaurant, 6401 N. Kings Hwy.

Attendees will be able to gather information about upcoming events and opportunities for its membership. Additionally, time will be set aside for networking.

Appetizers will be provided and a cash bar will be available.

The organization’s Lunch & Learn session will be held on Nov. 8, 12:30 p.m., at the Clarion Hotel & Conference Center, 101 Fantasy Harbour Blvd.

Speaker for the meeting will be Julinna C. Oxley, Ph.D., associate professor of philosophy at Coastal Carolina University. She will present “Facts Company Leaders Need to Know About Transgender Issues.”

This brief seminar shares facts company and community leaders need to know about transgender issues to make them better leaders.

The event is free for guild members. Guests may attend for $10 which covers lunch. There are a limited number of free lunches sponsored by Takeover Grand Strand for Grand Strand area government and education leaders.

Lunch includes a deli sandwich, chips, cookie and beverage.

Registration is due by Oct. 31 to allow organizers to adequately prepare for those attending. Visit tinyurl.com/CBG201611 to sign up.

In other news, the guild’s partner, Takeover Grand Strand, celebrated its 10th anniversary on Oct. 6 at Liberty Tap Room & Grill. Attendees were able to enjoy camaraderie, as well as cake and cocktails.

info: takeovergrandstrand.com/coastal-business-guild.html.

Harbor sails for Halloween

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Charleston Pride will host its second Halloween On the Harbor Cruise on Oct. 28 at 8:30 p.m.

Participants can enjoy an open bar, hors d’ouevres, hookah and entertainment by DJ Beck Danger while cruising around the scenic and historic coastal city.

A costume contest will take place with prizes.

Boarding is at 8 p.m. at Patroits Point located at 40 Patroits Point Rd. in Mt. Pleasant, S.C. The boat will cast off at 8:30 p.m., with a return at 10:30 p.m.

Pride Partners and Friends with Benefits receive free admission to the event and should email info@charlestonpride.org with name to confirm a spot on the cruise.

Tickets are $40. Space is limited, so early ticket purchase is recommended.

All proceeds will benefit Charleston Pride and Pride 2017.

Attendees must be 21 and over.

In other news, the organization is searching for new board members to join its team and help prepare for its 2017 festival. Those with expertise in communications, events and entertainment are encouraged to apply. Charleston Pride is also seeking at-large board members. Check the website for more information.

info: charlestonpride.org.

