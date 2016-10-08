Gov. McCrory condemns Donald Trump’s comments on groping women

McCrory has campaigned with Trump in the past

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. McCrory has condemned the comments Donald Trump made about kissing and groping women in a newly emerged video from 2005.

Trump, in a conversation with “Access Hollywood” and “The Today Show” host Billy Bush, can be heard saying into a hot microphone, “I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet, just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything. Whatever you want. Grab them by the p—y. You can do anything.”

He also describes trying to seduce a married woman. Trump was at the time himself newly married, to current wife Melania Trump.

“I condemn in the strongest possible terms the comments made by Donald Trump regarding women. I find them disgusting,” McCrory tweeted.

I condemn in the strongest possible terms the comments made by Donald Trump regarding women. I find them disgusting. — Pat McCrory (@PatMcCroryNC) October 8, 2016

McCrory has campaigned with Trump in the past, where he has made a joke out of announcing where the bathrooms are, in reference to HB2, which requires transgender people to use those matching the gender on their birth certificates in government owned buildings.

He has repeatedly talked of his concern for the privacy and safety of women and girls as his main objection to the Charlotte LGBT non-discrimination ordinance that allowed transgender individuals to use the bathrooms and locker rooms matching their gender identity, as well as to the Obama administration’s directive to public schools allowing for the same.

So while McCrory has campaigned with Trump in the past, and while his ability to get the base of the Republican Party to turn out for the candidate at the top of the ticket is key to his own chances in a tight gubernatorial race with Attorney General Roy Cooper, it would have been inconsistent for him not to come out and condemn the remarks.

House Speaker Paul Ryan came out against Trump’s comments as well and said he was no longer going to be attending a joint campaign event in Wisconsin. Vice presidential candidate Mike Pence will appear in Trump’s place.

Time will tell if McCrory will ever again appear on a stage with Trump.

