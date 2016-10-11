Watch: McCrory, Cooper gubernatorial debate live stream

The race for North Carolina governor is being closely watching across the country

The second debate between Gov. Pat McCrory and Attorney General Roy Cooper takes place tonight at 7 p.m. It will be a chance for undecided voters to help make up their minds and for the decided voters to pull for their candidate and hope for a decisive victory in a hotly contested gubernatorial race.

McCrory is hoping to be reelected in spite of the debacle that is HB2, which continues to cause economic damage to the state and emotional damage to the LGBTQ and ally community.

The race is being watched across the country, with many seeing it as a referendum on LGBTQ rights that could have a nationwide impact for the message it sends if McCrory is defeated. Hillary Clinton has spoken out against both McCrory, who has campaigned with Donald Trump, and HB2.

Cooper has begun to pull away in recent polls, but it remains close enough that it is still anyone’s to win.

Cooper and McCrory debated in June at the North Carolina Bar Association convention in Charlotte. WRAL-TV announced it will air a three-way debate between McCrory, Cooper and Libertarian Lon Cecil in Raleigh on Oct. 18.

Chuck Todd moderates tonight’s debate.

Watch the debate live below.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.