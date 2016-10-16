Laverne Cox stars in new Hillary Clinton campaign ad, talks HB2

Cox also praises Clinton's state department for changing passport gender rules to be more inclusive to trans people

A new campaign ad from Hillary Clinton features transgender actress Laverne Cox highlighting the progress made for LGBTQ rights under the Obama administration, including Clinton’s state department making it easier for transgender people to change the gender marker on their passports.

Cox also discusses North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ law HB2, saying, “It’s been very upsetting. What I’ve seen basically criminalizes trans people for going to the bathroom. Laws like that have been popping up all over the country.”

“What we see unfortunately in the Republican Party, what we see on a policy level, is a party that has consistently tried to disenfranchise people of color, disenfranchise working people, LGBT people, take away women’s control over their bodies, and that is just something I can’t support,” she adds. “There are so many things that are working to divide us and pull us apart, but we always have to fight.

“LGBT rights are human rights. Gay rights are human rights. Trans rights are human rights. And I know that is something Hillary Clinton has been saying for years.”

Watch the video below:

“It might seem like a very small thing, but these small policies matter.” —@LaverneCox on Hillary improving passport gender identity policy pic.twitter.com/zk0G3ZyjxJ — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) October 12, 2016

