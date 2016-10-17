Equality NC releases amusing new ad designed at getting out the vote

Compares post election regrets with post hookup regrets

RALEIGH, N.C. — It is often said that politics makes strange bedfellows. If you are worried about who you might wake up next to on Nov. 9th, one way to help ensure your bedfellows aren’t too terribly strange is to get out and make your voice heard on Nov. 8.

Equality NC has put out a new ad encouraging everyone to do just that, comparing post election regret with post hookup regret.

While the spot will likely be a bit edgy for some people’s taste, it certainly grabs one’s attention and is memorable, a key goal for any good commercial, political or otherwise.

“Don’t regret who you wake up with,” text at the end of the video reads, after showing a series of awkward mornings after, followed by, “VOTE 11/8.”

Equality North Carolina also recently released their voter guide with their endorsements of candidates in statewide races.

Watch the video below.

