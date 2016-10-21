Charlotte: Chamber prez, theatre reopening, grief workshops, band concert, house build

Carolinas News Notes

Chamber prez steps down

CHARLOTTE, N.C.— On Oct. 10, Melissa Morris resigned her position as president of the Charlotte LGBT Chamber of Commerce.

“Heading up a volunteer board, full-time, has taken away from my personal consulting work, which is where I feel I can be most impactful,” Morris shared. “As a member of the LGBT Chamber and of the LGBT community, I will continue to educate individuals and businesses on the importance of equality and inclusion. This continued education will be through a training and development lens which has been my passion and work for decades,” she added.

The chamber’s vice president, Ann Gonzales, has stepped in as interim president for the remainder of the year.

In other news, the chamber will team up with three other local minority organizations — Carolinas Asian-American Chamber of Commerce, Latin-American Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte, and Black Chamber of Commerce of Charlotte — for their “Friendships in Diversity: Charlotte Minority Chamber” soirée on Oct. 25, 6 p.m., at Legion Brewing, 1906 Commonwealth Ave.

Attendees will have the opportunity to celebrate solidarity, friendship and goodwill, in addition to networking. Registration is available online at bit.ly/2ekoboo.

The chamber is also searching for nominees for its board for 2017. Positions available are president, vice president of external affairs, vice president of internal affairs, director of communications and treasurer. Members in good standing are invited to submit nominations. Visit the website for more details.

info: clgbtcc.org.

Theatre group set to reopen

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Actor’s Theatre of Charlotte will open its new theatre location at 2219 Freedom Dr. on Oct. 26, 7:30 p.m., with the presentation of “The Toxic Avenger!” It will run through Nov. 12.

The adult-content musical adaptation tells the story of Melvin Ferd the Third who wants to clean up Tromaville, the most polluted town in New Jersey (just off Exit 13B on the Turnpike). Foiled by the mayor’s bullies, Melvin is dumped into a vat of radioactive toxic waste, only to reemerge as The Toxic Avenger, New Jersey’s first superhero. Affectionately known as Toxie, the new hero is a “seven-foot mutant freak with super-human strength and a heart as big as Newark.” He’s out to save New Jersey, end global warming, and woo the blind librarian in town.

The cast includes Dominique Atwater, Jeremy DeCarlos, Leslie Giles, Lisa Hugo, Matthew Johnson and Ryan Stamey.

Director is Chip Decker, witih Dr. Bradley Fugate serving as musical director and Tod Kubo as choreographer.

Books and lyrics are by Joe DiPietro and music and lyrics are by David Bryan.

Performances are: Oct. 26-27, 30, Nov. 2-3, 9-10 at 7:30 p.m., Oct. 28-29, Nov. 4-5, 11-12 at 8 p.m. and Oct. 29-30, Nov. 4-5 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickes range from $27-$50 and are available online. Discounts are available for veterns, active duty military, students and teachers.

info: atcharlotte.org.

Church offers grief workshops

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Wedgewood Church, located at 4800 Wedgewood Dr., will hold six, two-hour small group sessions that deal with grief recovery for the LGBT community, beginning on Nov. 5 at 10 a.m.

The workshop is a tested action program for moving beyond death and other lossses, including those attached to work, health, relationships, pets and faith.

Through reading, self-reflection and journaling assignments, participants are able to discover tools to overcoming loss. Each person will have the opportunity to share support and homework with another participant.

Cost is $60. To register, call Mimi Ruth at 980-207-3435 by Nov. 1.

info: wedgewoodchurch.com.

Band holds concert

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Pride Band will present its fall concert, “Quiet City,” on Nov. 12, 5 p.m., at Myers Park Baptist Church, Heaton Hall, 1900 Queens Rd.

The program features a selection of music composed by LGBT composers such as Peter Tchaikovsky, Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Samuel Barber and Jennifer Higdon. The band commissioned and will premiere a work written to honor the 49 people that died in the Pulse Nightclub shootings in Orlando.

Tickets are $13 and are available online or at the door.

info: charlotteprideband.org.

LGBT community to raise Habitat house

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Gay & Lesbian Fund has announced the inaugural Charlotte Habitat for Humanity Rainbow Build on Nov. 3-4, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., at 2201 Holly St.

“We hope you will be able to join us in bringing Charlotte’s LGBTQ community together to build a new home, create a stronger community, and raise hope and awareness,” organizers shared.

Volunteers will frame out and raise the walls of the new home.

Shifts are scheduled throughout the two-day build. Visit bit.ly/2dudan2 to sign up using the group number 4580 when prompted. All volunteers must be 16-years-old and above. Those who are 16-17 must have a liability release for minors form completed by a parent or legal guardian and brought on the day of one’s shift.

The build is a 2016-17 Project and Event Grants awarded by the fund.

info: habitatcharlotte.org. fftc.org.

