Triad: HB2 initiative, ASO benefit, drag bingo, foundation fundraiser

Fest features gay wireless network

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — PrideWinston-Salem was held on Oct. 15 and during the festival it introduced the community to PRIDE Wireless, the first LGBT cellphone company that donates $10, plus up to five percent of service bills back to one’s favorite LGBT charity each month.

PRIDE was created to strengthen the LGBT community and make a difference across the U.S. In North Carolina, the company is offering new subscribers in the state 25 percent off the regular price of monthly service, with half of the savings going directly to N.C. organizations leading the ongoing fight to repeal HB2. And Pride Wireless will continue the discounted service, donating half of each N.C. customer’s savings (that’s 12.5 percent of each month’s service) to Equality North Carolina until HB2 is repealed.

This was PRIDE Wireless’s first foray in North Carolina at a Pride event, said Patrick Adams, the founder and president of the company based out of San Diego, Calif. The network shared that it was the first LGBT mobile services company advancing the health, safety and equality of the LGBT community through a giveback program that sends much-needed funding back into the community. Adams said that “PRIDE customers get the same phones and network experience as offered by the major suppliers, plus competitive pricing and fabulous customer service. But more importantly, a substantial portion of each subscriber’s monthly service bill is donated, on their behalf, to a LGBT non-profit for as long as they are PRIDE customers.”

Adams moved to the state in late spring.

info: pridewireless.com.

ASO to benefit from project

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The 8th Annual Project Shimmy will be held on Oct. 22, 7:30 p.m., at the Community Theatre of Greensboro’s Starr Theatre, 520 S. Elm St.

Each year Project Shimmy helps to raise vital funding and awareness for Triad Health Project, the area’s HIV/AIDS service organization, in addition to providing the public with an opportunity to experience a variety of world dance styles, organizers said.

Proceeds from the show will got to benefit the Triad Health Project.

Tickets are $20/adult, $15/students with ID and $10/children under 12 and are available online.

info: twisteddance.com. triadhealthproject.com.

Church hosts drag bingo

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Metropolitan Community Church Winston-Salem, 4105 Patsy Dr., will present its Drag Queen Bingo featuring Macaria Rage, a former Miss Gay NC USofA, on Oct. 23 at 7 p.m. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. and dinner will be served at 6 p.m.

Special guests include current Mr. Pride Winston-Salem Devonte Jackson and Bianca Lepore.

Seating is limited. It is recommended that tickets be purchased quickly. Cost is $25/player which includes 12 bingo cards and spaghetti dinner. Additional cards are available for sale at $1 each or $5 for six.

info: dragbingomccws.eventbrite.com. mccwschurch.com.

Takeover fundraiser upcoming

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The All Hallows Takeover presented by the Guilford Green Foundation will take place on Oct. 29, 7 p.m., at GIA, 1941 New Garden Rd.

Attendees can enjoy heavy hors d’ouevres, beer and wine and cocktails. Costumes are optional.

Live music will be provided by Big Betty and the Punchbowl. Valet parking is available.

Tickets are $75 online or at the door. The foundation will receive $35 of the total cost.

info: ggfnc.org.

