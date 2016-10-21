Triangle: ‘Fun Home,’ ally brunch

Carolinas News Notes

Musical hits Triangle

DURHAM, N.C. — “Fun Home,” the Tony award-winning musical, will have a stop on its cross-country tour at the Durham Performing Arts Center, 123 Vivian St., from Oct. 25-30.

Written by former qnotes cartoonist Alison Bechdel, the production tells the story of her life — from her childhood and into her adulthood — and explores the life of her volatile, brilliant, one-of-a-kind father who dies unexpectedly. He possessed a temperament and secrets that defined her family and life. Bechdel traverses between past and present, sharing her sexuality, while seeking to find answers to questions left unanswered about her father.

Tickets range from $47-$322 depending upon the date and time selected and are available online.

The tour will also be visiting Charlotte, N.C. during the summer of 2017. More details will be made available at a later date.

info: dpac.com.

Ally brunch slated

DURHAM, N.C. — INSIDEoUT will host its Adult Ally Appreciation Brunch for allies of LGBT youth in North Carolina on Nov. 6, 12 p.m., at 111 W. Parrish St.

The brunch is an opportunity to celebrate the adults who make INSIDEoUT’s programming possible and to raise $2,500 to support weekly events like Queer Prom, camping trips, leadership training, campaigns and educational workshops. The organization is youth-run with all programming created by and for young people. It depends fully on donations from the community. “In the wake of so much bigotry, including HB2, young LGBTQ+ North Carolinans need more support from their adult allies than ever, so anyone who is passionate about making NC a safer place for youth is encouraged to attend,” organizers shared. They want to help queer youth save the world.

Brunch will feature vegetarian-friendly food, a queer youth art auction, alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, including a teachers’ drink special, and local live music by Makin’ Ends Meet and Magnolia Still. Food will be provided by Elmo’s, The Bagel Bar, The Durham Coop Market and Joe Van Gogh.

Admission is free, however, contributions are welcome. Those who are under 21 are prohibited from consuming alcohol.

info: insideout180.org.

