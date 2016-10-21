South Carolina: Spirit Day, pint fundraiser

Carolinas News Notes

Celebration features young LGBT artists of color

CHARLESTON, S.C. — In observance of Spirit Day, We Are Family will host “True Colors, True Spirit” on Oct. 21, 6:30 p.m., at The Southern Gallery, 2 Carlston Ct.

The event will feature a program that will celebrate the creative expressions of LGBTQI youth of color and will include musical performances, a fashion show, healing space and tarot card readings, spoken word poetry, vocal performances, live fashion portrait sketches, performance art from local LGBT youth of color and refreshments.

Spirit Day is an initiative of GLAAD where people across the globe wear purple in a stand against bullying and to show support for LGBT youth.

info: waf.org. glaad.org.

ASO hosts hope events

CHARLESTON, S.C. — Lowcountry AIDS Servies will host its fall Pint of Hope fundraiser with area breweries over the next couple of months.

The events kick off on Oct. 21, 5 p.m., at Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Rd. One dollar from every pint of Washout Wheat will be donated to Lowcountry. More information is available at bit.ly/2dtLZuH.

On Nov. 10, 4 p.m., head to Cooper River Brewing Co., 2201 Mechanic St. B. One dollar from every pint will be contributed to Lowcountry. More information is available at bit.ly/2dUNW0c.

The final fall fundraiser will be held on Dec. 3, 1 p.m., at Freehouse Brewery, 2895 Pringle St., Suite B, in North Charleston, S.C. One dollar from every pint sold will be donated to Lowcountry. This Pint of Hope event will also be paired with a holiday craft fair and food trucks. More information is available at bit.ly/2dlzfRd.

info: aids-services.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBT issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBT rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

