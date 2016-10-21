U.S./World ‘Scholartrip’ program unveiled by Olivia Travel

Beyond the Carolinas

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. — Olivia Travel has announced its Scholartrip(SM) program for LBTQ university students. The program is designed to inspire, motivate and empower the next generation of LBTQ leaders.

It is open to students attending a U.S.-based four-year college or university. To qualify, applicants must identify as LBTQ and show an interest in and/or knowledge of the LBTQ community today.

Olivia Founder and President Judy Dlugacz said,“We’re thrilled to offer this hands-on learning experience with luminaries who’ve made a difference in our community and look forward to the valuable insights and contributions of tomorrow’s leaders.”

Applicants will be asked to write a 750-word essay on defining the challenges and opportunities for a business or organization serving today’s lesbian community. The winning student will travel aboard Olivia’s Majestic Alaska Cruise in June 2017 and will benefit from mentorship opportunities as well as support for the publication of a relevant article in Curve.

“I am very excited to partner with Olivia on this outstanding opportunity that can help bring the lesbian community together through this leadership opportunity,” says Silke Bader, Curve publisher.

Editor-in-Chief Merryn Johns said she enthusiastically anticipates judging the entries, “It’s very important to hear from our newest leading lesbian voices so that we can enrich our community and steer it forward in these rapidly changing times.”

The application process is open through Nov. 20. The winner will be chosen by a panel of judges, based on the quality of their essays and will be announced the first week of January 2017.

info: olivia.com/scholartrip.

