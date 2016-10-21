Quick Hits 10.21.16

Beyond the Carolinas

GLAAD announced the launch of the “Go Purple for #SpiritDay” app, powered by Toyota Financial Services. The free app allows users to take part in Spirit Day, the largest and most visible anti-bullying campaign in the world supporting LGBT youth, by making their social media profiles purple. The app also offers anti-bullying resources for students, parents, and educators. “Go Purple for #SpiritDay” is available for Apple and Android devices.

info: glaad.org.

The Hetrick-Martin Institute will honor Hollywood legend George Takei and visionary retail expert Rob Smith on Dec. 7 in New York City.

info: hmi.org.

Alaska was crowned the winner of Logo’s “RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars” Season 2.

info: logotv.com.

In response to the epidemic of shootings in Chicago, and the massacre of mostly LGBT, mostly Latino individuals at the Pulse nightclub in Orlando, Chicago-area LGBT, Latinx, community and gun violence prevention organizations came together on Oct. 20 for “Disarm Gun Violence: An LGBTQ Town Hall For Action.” The event focused on education, coalition building and action.

info: prideactiontank.org/projects/gun-violence-town-hall.

SeniorAdvice has released their best cities for gay-friendly retirement list.

info: senioradvice.com.

The New American Civil Rights Project announced that Gail Heriot and Peter N. Kirsanow have filed a friend-of-the-court brief in support of the Petition for Certiorari in Gloucester County School District v. G.G., known as “the Transgender Mandate case” or just as “G.G.”

info: newamericancivilrightsproject.org.

The Council for Christian Colleges and Universities (CCCU) announced new membership categories which effectively lock schools into harmful policies and discriminatory “values” that devastate Young Queer students’ bodies, lives and relationships in order to retain their CCCU membership, Soulforce reported. It also shared that InterVarsity has called upon those who identify as LGBT or who are LGBT-affirming to voluntarily resign or be fired. The national youth ministry employees have until Nov. 11 to do so.

info: soulforce.org. cccu.org. intervarsity.org.

St. John’s Well Child and Family Center has announced the lineup of films and celebrity talent who will be featured at their first annual TransNation Festival which began on Oct. 20 and continues through Oct. 22. Miss Major Griffin Gracy, Jill Soloway and Tiq Milan will be honored during the festival for each of their individual contributions to transgender activism.

info: transnationfestival.org.

The Arizona Court of Appeals, Division Two held that Suzan McLaughlin to be a legal parent of the son she and her former same-sex spouse conceived through donor insemination and raised together before the couple separated.

info: nclrights.org.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior Sally Jewell joined National Park Service Director Jonathan B. Jarvis and Tim Gill, philanthropist and founder of the Gill Foundation to announce the release of a new National Park Service theme study identifying places and events associated with the history of LGBT and queer-identified Americans. The release of the theme study coincided with National Coming Out Day, a commemoration first celebrated in 1988 on the anniversary of the first March on Washington for Lesbian and Gay Rights.

info: npca.org.

I’m From Driftwood is seeking submitters for its “What Was It Like? Stories by LGBTQ Elders” project.

info: imfromdriftwood.com.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota and the ACLU filed a motion on Oct. 13 to intervene on behalf of a transgender student in a lawsuit that seeks to bar transgender students from using locker rooms consistent with the student’s gender identity.

info: aclu-mn.org.

History was made in October as Anderson Cooper became the first out gay man to moderate a presidential debate.

info: stevenpetrow.com.

Napo Pharmaceuticals announced the launch and general availability of Mytesi (crofelemer), the only anti-diarrheal studied in and FDA-approved for the relief of diarrhea in HIV+ patients. To coincide with the launch of Mytesi, which was previously marketed as Fulyzaq, the company also announced two patient assistant programs — the Mytesi Copay Savings Program and NapoCares Patient Assistance Program — to provide people living with HIV/AIDS with broad, affordable access to the drug.

info: napopharma.com.

“Finding Prince Charming” has been given the green light for a second season.

info: logotv.com.

The “Boystown” series author Jake Biondi has announced the release date of the sixth book. It will be released on Dec. 16.

info: jakebiondi.com. boystowntheseries.com.

California Gov. Jerry Brown signed Senate Bill (SB) 1146, authored by Sen. Ricardo Lara and sponsored by Equality California. The bill requires private universities receiving public funds to publicly disclose if they discriminate against students with respect to gender identity, gender expression or sexual orientation. Senate Bill 1146 requires universities that are granted a Title IX exemption to notify the California Student Aid Commission and disseminate the information to students and staff. Gov. Brown also signed Assembly Bill (AB) 1732, authored by Asm. Phil Ting and sponsored by Equality California, the Transgender Law Center and California National Organization of Women. AB 1732 establishes the nation’s most progressive restroom access law, requiring that single-occupancy restrooms in California businesses, government buildings, and places of public accommodation be universally accessible to all genders.

info: eqca.org.

Avon Books released its first gay historical romance book, “The Soldier’s Scoundrel.”

info: harpercollins.com.

New York City Gay Men’s Chorus announced their 2016/17 season of concerts and fundraisers, which celebrates a city like no other: New York. “Our world today has been shaken by tragedy and division and we’ve seen what music can do to connect people, challenge intolerance, and celebrate life,” said Charlie Beale, artistic director for the chorus. “New York City has long welcomed people from all walks of life to live together and find harmony. With all that’s happening in the world, it feels like the right time to sing music that celebrates NYC as an eternal beacon for inclusion, opportunity, excitement, and inspiration,” Beale added.

info: nycgmc.org.

The National Center for Lesbian Rights launched a new campaign, “Support the Equality Act,” urging municipal and state leaders across the country to enact resolutions pressing Congress to pass the federal Equality Act.

info: nclrights.org.

A new film entitled “Love Is All You Need?” will be released on iTunes on Nov. 24. It stars Briana Evigan, Tyler Blackburn, Emily Osment, Elisabeth Röhm, Jeremy Sisto and Kyla Kenedy.

info: loveisallyouneedthemovie.com.

LGBTea donates a portion of every sale they make to assist charities in advocating for LGBT rights. Not only does LGBTea donate to other charities such as the Human Rights Campaign, The Trevor Project and the LGBT Foundation, but it is also in the process of forming its own foundation, titled the LGBTea Foundation, which works toward achieving the company’s goal of LGBT rights and equality.

info: lgbtea.com.

The Williams Institute will hold its fall reception in New York City on Nov. 17. Additionally, it will hold its moot court competition with team registration due by Nov. 18.

info: williamsinstitute.law.ucla.edu.

The International LGBT Leaders Conference will be held from Dec. 8-11 in Washington, D.C.

info: victoryinstitute.org.

Outfest, the Los Angeles-based non-profit organization promoting equality by creating, sharing, and protecting LGBT stories on the screen, announced that it will honor Emmy Award-winning actor and producer Sean Hayes in addition to previously announced honorees Jill Soloway and Freeform at the 2016 Legacy Awards.

info: outfest.org.

Judges are being sought for the Fifth Annual Bisexual Book Awards. Email Sheela Lambert at fuscialadybug@netzero.com to apply.

info: biwriters.org.

GLAD will honor Phill Wilson, founder and president of the Black AIDS Institute at its celebration on Oct. 28 in Boston, Mass.

info: glad.org.

Logo symbolically censored LGBT content on-air and online in a show of solidarity with international LGBT people who live in countries where positive LGBT media images are invisible or banned on Oct. 11 in observance of National Coming Out Day. The unprecedented “Day of Disruption,” was part of Logo’s international LGBT project, Global Ally.

info: logotv.com.

StartOut, a national non-profit organization that supports, educates and connects LGBT entrepreneurs, announced the launch of its online platform, the StartOut Community.

info: startout.org.

Patience (Polly) Crozier joined the team at GLBTQ Legal Advocates & Defenders as a senior staff attorney.

info: glad.org.

Rev. Rachelle Brown was named the interim moderator for Metropolitan Community Churches, taking over for Rev. Nancy Wilson.

info: mccchurch.org.

The six-episode “History” — a new scripted web series that explores the relationships, friendships and the sexual and gender politics of young gay men in New York City — is now free to stream at via YouTube and Vimeo.

info: historywebseries.com.

In celebration of National Coming Out Day on Oct 11, ABCd’s new digital talk series “All My Gay Friends Are Getting Married” hosted by television personality, pop culture pundit and comedian Michelle Collins was relaunched with a social campaign about the power of love and the celebration of life. It includes three never-before-released videos about coming out, finding love and the impact of the Prop 8 ruling. The series is available exclusively on the ABC app.

info: abc.com.

National LGBTI equality charity the Equality Network welcomed the launch at the start of Hate Crime Awareness Week of Police Scotland’s network of LGBTI Liaison Officers. Earlier this year the Equality Network delivered a training program for police at locations around the country.

info: lgbtihatecrime.org. equality-network.org.

The National Institutes of Health has designated the LGBT community as a health disparity population.

info: nih.gov.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.