Watch: ‘Drunk History’ takes on the Stonewall riots

Comedy Central’s “Drunk History” recently tackled the Stonewall riots, in honor of October being LGBT History Month.

The results are both hilarious and arguably more factually accurate than much of what you might find in the recent film “Stonewall,” which was widely panned for placing a white cisgender male at the center in order to draw a more mainstream audience.

This telling puts trans woman of color Marsha P. Johnson front and center. Not only does it highlight her role in helping lead the riots, it also covers the work she and other trans people did in the aftermath.

The Stonewall Inn, as well as the surrounding area, was recently honored as the first LGBT related national monument.

Watch it below.

