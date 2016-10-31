HRC, Equality NC to host LGBTQ and ally election night watch party

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2016 election is a big one for the LGBTQ community, with the chance to show the nation that North Carolina will not allow discrimination and hatred to win the day.

TurnOUT NC, a project of the Human Rights Campaign and Equality North Carolina, are hosting a watch party for the community and our allies on election night, Nov. 8, at Craft City Social Club, Sheraton Charlotte Hotel, 555 S. McDowell Street. It will be a chance to come together and watch as the results of this historic election come in and help determine the future of our state and country.

The event is free to attend, $5 for parking, with complimentary appetizers and a cash bar.

About the author: Jeff Taylor is a journalist, artist and social media editor. In addition to QNotes, his work has appeared in publications such The Charlotte Observer, Creative Loafing Charlotte, Inside Lacrosse, and McSweeney’s Internet Tendency. He graduated from the State University of New York at Brockport and has lived in Charlotte since 2006. Follow him on Twitter @jefftaylorhuman.