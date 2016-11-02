Watch HRC’s new Hillary Clinton, Deborah Ross LGBTQ equality ad from HRC

The Human Rights Campaign is out with a new ad featuring Hillary Clinton and Deborah Ross talking about their dedication to LGBTQ rights, titled “Hillary Clinton and Deborah Ross for Equality.”

“We’re going to have an election that is truly going to be about fundamental rights: marriage equality, taking on the continuing discrimination against the LGBT community,” Clinton says at the start of the ad.

Then both Ross and Clinton are shown speaking against HB2 for opening up the community to discrimination. Ross speaks to the camera and Clinton is seen in footage of her speaking against the bill during campaign stops in North Carolina. In addition to speaking about the fundamental unfairness of the law, they also both mention the economic impacts that have come as a result of the boycotts that have followed in the wake of it being signed into law by Gov. Pat McCrory.

Clinton and Ross have earned our endorsement in part due to their stance on the issue of equality.

“By electing Hillary Clinton and Deborah Ross, North Carolinians will send a clear message that hate and discrimination will not be tolerated,” said HRC President Chad Griffin in a statement. “These two pro-equality champions have demonstrated their commitment to advancing LGBTQ rights time and again. Each and every day through Election Day, we are working to turn out the votes of the majority of North Carolinians who know discrimination is not a Tar Heel value.”

The organization has also released similar ads promoting three other Democratic candidates for U.S. Senate: Catherine Cortez Masto (Nevada), Katie McGinty (Pennsylvania) and Maggie Hassan (New Hampshire).

Watch the new video from HRC below:

