Ultimate Guide to Gay Gift Giving 2016

Fun things for that special someone

Racking your brain this season on what to get the Gay who has everything? Consider these handpicked holiday gift ideas perfect for LGBTQ techies, music lovers, gym bunnies, and more.

2(X)IST French Terry Flight Suit

Fly coach in first-class comfort in the marshmallow-soft, destination-designed 2(X)IST French Terry Flight Suit featuring deep kangaroo pockets for your on-person essentials, a gusset backside for a moveable fit, and a drawstring hoodie to close up shop upon takeoff to avoid small talk with strangers that don’t have mile-high potential. $98.

2xist.com.

Axon 7 Mobile Phone

Equipped with exclusive Hi-Fi audio chips for superior sonic quality, dual SIM slots for switching back and forth between carriers (the phones are unlocked by design), and Google Daydream compatibility, ZTE’s award-winning Axon 7 and 7 Mini are poised to light a fire under Apple and Samsung’s sales — ya know, if they weren’t already blazing that trail themselves. $299-$399.

zteusa.com.

Slyde Handboards

Lightweight and incredibly buoyant, Slyde Handboards turn your wave-chasing hobby upside-down with its bodysurfing-built wedges that lift you higher out of the water for greater hang time while offering less drag, increased speed and longer rides. Its included GoPro attachment helps preserve your aquatic badassery for years to come. $170-$200.

slydehandboards.com.

Cubii

Pedal your way to productivity while shedding pounds with the world’s first smart under-desk elliptical. Position Cubii beneath your workspace for a nine-to-five workout complete with tracking via a mobile app, Fitbit connectivity and social-media sharing so you can challenge your friends to a race to the finish without so much as a swivel. $347.

mycubii.com.

Home Made Luxe

There’s a subscription box for just about everything these days, including those that help you tap into your inner HGTV. Home Made Luxe offers three-, six-, and month-to-month subscriptions in its DIY, ready-to-assemble crafts boxes, each edition of which arrives with all the required materials for a substantial (and giftable) Pinterest-inspired project, like starburst mirrors, marbled dishes and succulent terrariums. From $30.

homemadeluxe.cratejoy.com.

Rock ‘N’ Rolla Turntable

With vinyl album sales currently at a 28-year high according to Fortune magazine, Rock N’ Rolla’s portable briefcase turntables — available in Jr., Premium and XL models — are more than a blast from the past: These mobile record players with modern features like iOS, Android and mp3 capabilities and LCD displays help set the diamond-tipped mood from Sunday brunch to your late-night boom-boom. $100-$150.

myrocknrolla.com.

Move It Fitness System

Whip your post-pie bod into shape — without braving the elements to hit a treadmill — with one-stop-shop Move It!, a mobile-connected modular gym that provides a full fitness regimen in a storable unit. When synced with the accompanying app, the system detects and assists in 16 unique exercises accomplished with an included pushup stand, ab wheel, resistance band and jump rope. $259-$299.

move-it.club.

Fitz & Floyd Glass Daphne Decanter in Gold

Your next cocktail party will shimmer and shine with the Fitz and Floyd Daphne 5-Piece Large Whiskey Decanter Set, each piece of which boasts soothing curves accentuated on the bottom by a base of geometric gold. Also available in silver and bronze. $43.

bedbathandbeyond.com.

Nostalgia Electrics 3-in-1 Breakfast Station

Nostalgia Electrics Retro Series 3-in-1 Breakfast Station features a four-cup coffee maker, large non-stick griddle, and multi-functioning toaster housed in a kitschy ’50s-style unit so you can whip up a full meal for your overnight randos from the convenience of your countertop. Your mama would be proud. $70.

kohls.com.

AmpliFi

Covet the WiFi-iest connection in all the land? Set up AmpliFi, the ’roided-out home router designed to serve multiple connected devices, deliver high-quality video streaming, eliminate dead spots and distribute all-over bandwidth for Internet faster than your first boyfriend. $199.

amplifi.com.

Time Slippers

The undercover hi-top Time Slippers disguised as designer sneakers feature V-cut straps on the back for easy pull on, a natural wool lining up to your lower leg and yoga mat insoles for a comfortable footbed that’ll have you namaste-ing cozy all winter long. Also available in lows and mids. $99-$150.

timeslippers.com.

Brickell Face Care Routine

While naughty boys are getting lumps in their stockings, the “Nice”-listers can rosy their cheeks with the cleansing power of charcoal in Brickell’s Daily Essential Face Care Routine II for sensitive and normal skin types. When used in tandem, the Purifying Charcoal Face Wash and Daily Essential Face Moisturizer remove impurities, dirt, oil and grime for noticeable, caressable results. $57.

brickellmensproducts.com.

