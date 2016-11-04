Guest Commentary

We in the LGBT community have come a long way and have met many goals that we have established for ourselves — marriage equality, better job opportunities, better acceptance in society to mention a few. But, and there is a big “but;” there are many more things to accomplish and we as a community must continue our fight to hold on to the rights we have earned.

Gregory T. Angelo, president of Log Cabin Republicans has made the following statements:

There’s no way to sugar-coat this: I’m mad as hell — and I know you are, too. The Republican Party passed the most anti-LGBT Platform in the Party’s 162-year history. Opposition to marriage equality, nonsense about bathrooms, an endorsement of the debunked psychological practice of “pray the gay away” — it’s all in there.

This isn’t my GOP, and I know it’s not yours either. Heck, it’s not even Donald Trump’s! When given a chance to follow the lead of our presumptive presidential nominee and reach out to the LGBT community in the wake of the awful terrorist massacre in Orlando on the gay nightclub Pulse, the Platform Committee said no.

But it gets worse. In their first term of office our next president will likely nominate three Supreme Court justices. If we ignore our civic duty of voting for a progressive candidate, like Hillary Clinton who truly supports the LGBT community, our government could easily reverse all the gains we have achieved.

Electing Ms. Clinton and securing a majority of Democratic Senators will assure you of a Supreme Court that will continue to recognize our community. Ms. Clinton has her issues, but it comes down to her or Donald Trump.

Speaking of Senators, Richard Burr has a history of not supporting our community. Furthermore, he will definitely not support a Supreme Court justice that will be there for us. Please vote for Deborah Ross, an individual who will support us, to get a Supreme Court justice that will support us.

Boys and girls, wake up and smell the coffee; it is critical that you and your peers…vote in the upcoming presidential and congressional elections. Vote for the individuals and party that has and will continue to support you.

