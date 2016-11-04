Charlotte: Cano candidacy, organization hiring, fund cycle open, songwriter disc release, theatre exec

Carolinas News Notes

Cano congressional hopeful

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Christian Cano, who is vying for the North Carolina District 9 congressional seat for the U.S. House of Representatives, is in his homestretch campaign.

The cowboy hat-toted Democratic candidate lives in South Charlotte and hails from Fort Worth, Texas. He attended Texas Christian University and has traveled extensively across the nation in his role as a hotel manager and hospitality consultant.

The Charlotte Observer, which has endorsed him, reported that “he would focus on kitchen-table issues such as building infrastructure and helping boost manufacturing jobs, all while bringing an appreciation of diversity and tolerance that comes from his career opening hotels across the country.”

He is member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church and ascribes to the church’s slogan, “Loving Not Judging” as part of his faith practice.

info: canoforcongress.com.

Youth org hiring

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Time Out Youth Center, 2320 N. Davidson St., has announced that they have two positions open for applicants. Positions include a part-time mental health counselor and a full-time assistant director of school outreach.

The counselor, who will work 10-hours per week on contract, will provide individual and/or group counseling, as well as crisis intervention as needed and direct referral, resource and/or education to LGBTQ youth and families having social, emotional, and/or relationship concerns at the center. Base salary is $20,000. Work schedule is flexible including evening and weekend hours. The position reports to the executive director.

Closing date for applications is Nov. 11. To apply, email a cover letter and resume to gpearson@timeoutyouth.org.

The full-time school outreach assistant director is primarily responsible for the implementation of outreach services in the center’s outlying school districts and supporting GSAs in the region. Salary range is $35,000-$40,000, based on experience. Work schedule includes evening and weekend hours and requires a vehicle for travel. The position reports to the director of school outreach.

Closing date for applications is Nov. 18. To apply, email a cover letter and resume to trosendahl@timeoutyouth.org. Negotiable start date is Jan. 1, 2017.

An internship program is available to high school, college and graduate students.To apply, send an inquiry email to rtucker@timeoutyouth.org.

Visit the center’s website for a full description of each position and the requirements necessary to be successful in their implementation.

info: timeoutyouth.org.

Fund grant cycle opens

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Lesbian and Gay Fund (CLGF) has announced that its 2017 grant cycle will open on Jan. 1, 2017. Application submission will continue until 5 p.m. on Feb. 1, 2017.

An optional application information session will be held on Nov. 14, 6 p.m. at the YWCA Central Carolinas, 3420 Park Rd. Although not compulsory, the session provides applicants with key information and representatives can answer application-related questions. Guides can be downloaded from the fund’s website on that same day.

CLGF will provide funding to the community through Programs, Projects and Events Grants (PPE) and Basic Operating Grants (OPS). PPE Grants award up to $5,000 to support the creation of programs, projects and events that address the vision of CLGF: to cultivate one community with the belief that all people should be treated with equal respect and dignity. The grants are open to all 501(c)(3) organizations. Basic Operating Grants provide unrestricted operating funds to build capacity of 501(c)(3) organizations whose primary objective is to provide services or benefits to the LGBT community.

Stakeholders are invited to participate in the grant review process. More information will be sent in January.

For more information, email David Snider at dsnider@fftc.org.

Grant presentations will take place on April 3, 2017.

info: fftc.org/clgf.

Songwriter releases EP

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Transgender activist and songwriter Lara Americo has released an EP, entitled “She/They,” that shares her experiences as a transgender woman of color living in the South.

With the passage of HB2, the Charlotte protests and other news over the past year, Americo wanted to tell her story through song about the discriminatory laws that beset the Tar Heel State.

Americo played all of the instruments on the album and recorded it herself. The self-taught musician learned how to play the flute, mandolin, guitar, bass and drums. She’s played these instruments in venues along the East Coast and is hoping the release of her first album will showcase her talents and her message of equality and equity for all.

Not only has Americo shared struggles musically, she has also been a voice for equality and justice. She was featured in an American Civil Liberties Union campaign, as well as one on change.org over this past summer.

Music from the recording can be listened to online, in addition to pre-ordering the EP which is due for release on Nov. 17. Cost begins at $7.

info: laraamerico.com.

Theatre exec steps down

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Actor’s Theatre executive director, Dan Shoemaker, has announced that he has stepped down and that a leadership team assumed his duties on Nov. 1.

With the move to a new location to 2219 Freedom Dr. in the FreeMore West area being his last large project, Shoemaker turns over the reigns to Artistic Director Chip Decker, General Manager Martin Kettling and Development Director Bennett Rich. They will be guided by Board Chair Peter McGrath and Vice-Chair Karen Bernhardt.

“…as I embark upon life’s next great adventure, I would just like to say ‘thank you’ for this opportunity to work and enjoy such a phenomenal creative experience in our expanding arts community. So, this is not goodbye as I merely want to say ‘I’ll see you at the theatre.’”

info: atcharlotte.org.

