Triad: Chorus season, art show

Chorus opens new season, expands

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad Pride Men’s Chorus has announced that its 18th season has opened.

Over the past years, it has grown from a small arts group to one that has not only performed across the region, but has also battled back against bigotry and hate as represented by its presence at this year’s Greensboro Pride event. There they encountered protesters who chanted and preached hate and attempted to disrupt the celebration, the chorus’ board chair Paul Musick said.

Next month, the chorus kicks off its winter concert season with performances of “Pictures of the Season.” Dates, times and locations are: Dec. 3, Congregational United Church of Christ, 400 W. Radiance Dr., Greensboro, 8 p.m.; Dec. 6, St. Mary’s Community Life Center, 108 W. Farriss Ave., High Point, 8 p.m.; Dec. 10, Parkland High School, 1600 Brewer Rd., Winston-Salem, 8 p.m.; and Dec. 11, Life’s Journey United Church of Christ, 2121 Edgewood Ave., Burlington, 4 p.m. Spring “Sin and Vice” concerts are slated for June 3, Greensboro, June 6, High Point, June 10, Winston-Salem, and June 12, Burlington.

Tickets for the winter concerts are $15/advance and $20/at the door (Saturdays), $10/advance and $15/at the door (Tuesday/Sunday) and $10/student and senior, and are available online or by calling 336-589-6269.

Keep up with the chorus on Facebook at facebook.com/triadpridemenschorus. A video of the chorus singing over the protesters at Greensboro Pride can be seen there.

In other news, the chorus has announced that it is adding a women’s chorus to its family which will begin its performances in January. A planning meeting was held on Oct. 27 at the Greensboro Cultural Center in its efforts to recruit members for the Triad Pride Women’s Chorus. Women are encouraged to join. And those who do not want to perform, but want to support the organization, are needed as well.

The chorus appreciates contributions to enable it to sustain its work. Funds go for sheet music, performance venues, insurance, staff payments for additional weekly rehearsals and more. Contributions help the chorus share its mission to “entertain, enlighten and enrich our audience, while promoting equality and social justice for all people regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity — fostering pride, understanding, and acceptance.” It also welcomes feedback and suggestions. Email contact@triadmenschorus.org with feedback and suggestions and visit the website to learn more.

info: triadpridepenschorus.com.

Arts series gears up

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — The North Star LGBTQ Community Center, 930 Burke St., has issued a call for queer artists to be part of its “Out Spoken” LGBTQIA-focused winter arts series.

The event will be held on Nov. 11 and 18 and Dec. 2 and 9 from 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Applications are being accepted for studio art, spoken word, poetry, voice, music and one-act shows.

Email Rayce Lamb at outreach@northstarlgbtcc.com to learn more about becoming a featured artist.

In other news, the center is collecting donations for its homeless outreach initiative. Items include: socks, underwear, baby wipes/wet cloths, granola bars, deodorant, phone cards, blankets, tampons/pads, water, gloves, hand warmers and single use shampoo, toothpaste, etc. Bring items during open hours — Tuesday-Friday, 5-7 p.m., and Saturday, 1-5 p.m. Email info@northstarlgbtcc.com for more information.

info: northstarlgbtcc.com.

