Triangle: Awareness day, focus groups

Carolinas News Notes

Latinx AIDS Awareness Day observed

RALEIGH, N.C. — Faith leaders, advocates and community members from across North Carolina gathered at the State Capitol on Oct. 15 to commemorate National Latinx AIDS Awareness Day. The event, hosted by the Alliance of AIDS Services-Carolinas, Latino Commission on AIDS and the NC AIDS Action Network, remembered members of the Latinx community who were lost to HIV/AIDS, but also looked to the future towards the policies needed to address disparities in the Latinx community.

The Latinx community in the U.S. are disproportionately impacted by HIV/AIDS. They represent 17 percent of the population, but accounted for approximately 24 percent of HIV infections among adults and adolescents in 2014. The awareness day helps to raise HIV awareness and promote HIV testing, prevention, and education, in addition to other critical health issues such as viral hepatitis, sexually transmitted infections and tuberculosis.

Judith Montenegro, director of community organizing at Latinos in the Deep South shared, “It’s important now more than ever to elevate these themes in our communities particularly in the Southeast of the United States, since 37 percent of Latinx diagnoses with HIV live in this region.” This year’s theme was “We’ll Defeat AIDS con Ganas.” “Con Ganas” is a Spanish phrase used in informal conversation to denote being motivated enough to act.

info: ncaan.org. latinoaids.org.

Center launches focus groups

RALEIGH, N.C. — The LGBT Center of Raleigh, 324 S. Harrington St., has begun a series of focus groups that address the needs of LGBT-friendly senior housing.

Participants are divided into two groups — men and women — with each individual being afforded the opportunity to share their perspectives in the information-gathering project.

Sessions are limited to 12 participants and an RSVP is required. Email Les Geller at lgeller@lgbtcenterofraleigh.com to learn more or to be included. Each session will have different individual participants. The project’s focus groups began on Oct. 30 and continued on Nov. 3. More sessions will be held on Nov. 5, 13 and 14 at an undisclosed location.

info: lgbtcenterofraleigh.com.

Have news or other information? Send your press releases and updates for inclusion in our News Notes: editor@goqnotes.com.

Share your news with us

Does your organization or special interest group have events or great information to share with our readers? If so, be sure to send in your information to specialassignments@goqnotes.com. In the upcoming months, we’ll feature one of you in our news notes section in each issue. Are you a part of a Meetup, Yahoo or Google group and do you do something that’s really newsworthy? Do you provide a service for the community or hold fundraisers for worthy causes? Do you educate the public about LGBTQ issues or concerns? Of course, this is only a sampling of things we are interested in. It’s the aim of these pieces to inform, enlighten and educate our readers about what we’re doing here in the Carolinas to champion LGBTQ rights, as well as offer resources for those who may be interested in what your group is doing.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Google

Tumblr



0 SHARES Facebook Twitter

You can support independent, local LGBT media! Give a one-time gift or sign up for ongoing voluntary online subscription to support qnotes' nearly three-decade long community service and keep our publication's dynamic, hard-hitting and insightful news and entertainment coverage alive. Click here to support us today.

About the author: Lainey Millen is QNotes' associate editor, special assignments writer, N.C. News columnist and production director. She can be reached at specialassignments@goqnotes.com and 704-531-9988, x205.