South Carolina: Guild hosts holiday party

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Coastal Business Guild will hold its Grand Strand Pride Holiday Dinner Party on Dec. 2, 6 p.m., at the Holiday Inn Oceanfront at Surfside Beach, 1601 N. Ocean Blvd., in Surfside Beach, S.C.

Cocktail hour is from 6-7 p.m., followed by a holiday buffet from 7-8 p.m. Dancing and entertainment will be provided from 8-9 p.m. with DJ entertainment by Your First Step.

The guild has been collecting promotional items from its members to create gift bags for the 100 attendees. The organization will continue to accept contributions until Nov. 28. Items can be dropped off at Gamble & Livingston CPAs, 1335 44th Ave. N. #102, or with Nate Rohler, TD Bank, 2003 N. Oak St. Also, door prize raffle items are being sought and can be left at the two previously mentioned locations.

Dinner reservations and pre-payment are required. Cost is $30 per person. RSVPs are being accepted until Nov. 23 or earlier if sold out. Ticket purchase is available online.

For those who wish to stay the night at the hotel, oceanfront rooms are available at $59 plus tax and resort fee. Visit hisurfsidebeach.com to reserve rooms with TGS as the group code.

The guild is a program of Grand Strand Pride.

info: takeovergrandstrand.com.

